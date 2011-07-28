Rookies Romeus And Bussey Agree To Terms With New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with rookie defensive end Greg Romeus , the Saints’ first selection in the seventh round of 2011 NFL Draft (226th overall).

The 6-5, 267-pound product of the University of Pittsburgh, was one of the Big East Conference’s top defensive playmakers his sophomore and junior seasons before back and knee injuries derailed his senior campaign. He played in 40 games with 28 starts for Pittsburgh and finished with 142 tackles (77 solo), 19.5 sacks for -129 yards, 38.5 stops for losses, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, 12 passes defensed and four blocked kicks.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with rookie LB Nate Bussey, the Saints’ second selection in the seventh round of 2011 NFL Draft (243rd overall). The Saints obtained the pick as a compensatory draft pick in 2011.

The 6-2, 220-pound Bussey joins Martez Wilson as the second Illini linebacker selected by the Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft. He moved into the starting lineup midway through his junior year and excelled as a senior, when he finished with 83 tackles and tied for the Big Ten Conference lead with three fumble recoveries. He posted 156 stops (96 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt in four years, starting the final 18 games of his career.

Bussey played quarterback and safety at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C and as s a signal-caller he totaled over 8,000 passing yards for his career and 102.7 passer rating and recorded six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns while playing on defense.

by Ed Staton

