First Edwin Edwards Press Conference With New Wife Trina Simply Vintage

Saturday, 30 July 2011 19:03

Written by
It was a vintage Edwin Edwards press conference at the Monteleone Hotel in New Orleans French Quarter. 

Edwards, who spent the last years in life in federal prison, addressed the media Saturday for the first time since his release. In doing so, Edwards blamed the U.S. Judge for being unfair and suggested that certain witnesses who testified against him were the cause of his conviction earlier last decade. 

 After making a statement preceding reporters’ questions, a hoarse and coughing ex-Governor responded to the media with the poise and wit that has marked his relationship with the fourth estate throughout his public life. 

Edwards introduced his new wife, Trina Grimes Scott, with whom he married yesterday. 

During the press conference, aside from discussing his personal life which has fascinated the state for decades, Edwards responded to questions about his friend and now State Senator John Alario, the current Louisiana Democratic Party, Katrina, George Bush, current governor Bobby Jindal, U.S. President Barack Obama and other issues

by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com 

What do you think of the governnor's appearance?

For More Information, Watch the video below

