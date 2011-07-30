First Edwin Edwards Press Conference With New Wife Trina Simply Vintage

Edwards, who spent the last years in life in federal prison, addressed the media Saturday for the first time since his release. In doing so, Edwards blamed the U.S. Judge for being unfair and suggested that certain witnesses who testified against him were the cause of his conviction earlier last decade.

It was a vintage Edwin Edwards press conference at the Monteleone Hotel in New Orleans French Quarter.

After making a statement preceding reporters’ questions, a hoarse and coughing ex-Governor responded to the media with the poise and wit that has marked his relationship with the fourth estate throughout his public life.

Edwards introduced his new wife, Trina Grimes Scott, with whom he married yesterday.

During the press conference, aside from discussing his personal life which has fascinated the state for decades, Edwards responded to questions about his friend and now State Senator John Alario, the current Louisiana Democratic Party, Katrina, George Bush, current governor Bobby Jindal, U.S. President Barack Obama and other issues



by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com





What do you think of the governnor's appearance?

