Aubrayo Franklin, Cameron Jordan Are Big New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News: The WhoDats beefed up their defensive line by signing first-round draft choice Cameron Jordan and free agent defensive tackle Aubrayo Franklin. They lost defensive end-tackle Anthony Hargrove, who signed with the Bears.

Jordan is expected to practice with the Saints on Wednesday, after missing the first five days of practice. His four-year deal is worth around $7.7 million.

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Jordan out of Cal was the 24th over-all pick in the draft. He is the son of former Pro Bowl tight end Steve Jordan.

Franklin's market was slow to develop for unknown reasons, but the 31-year-old adds a dominant presence to a suddenly loaded Saints front seven. Franklin signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was rated as the No. 2 run-stopping interior lineman in football last season, and he was the anchor for a 49ers defense that allowed the fewest yards per carry (3.46) in the NFC. Franklin is 6-1 and 317 pounds.

In addition to Jordan and Franklin, the Saints signed defensive end Turk McBride on Monday. They already had veteran defensive tackle Shaun Rogers. These four newcomers will team with veteran defensive ends Will Smith and Alex Brown and defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis in the rotation.

On Tuesday, the Saints agreed to terms with tight end David Thomas and Terry Humphrey. They also have signed former Chargers safety Paul Oliver.

The Saints also signed cornerback Terral Lambert and waived rookies cornerback Josh Gatlin and offensive guard Carl Johnson. Gatlin suffered a thumb and knee injury on the first day of camp and Johnson failed his physical.

by Ed Staton

