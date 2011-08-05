  • You are here:  
Friday, 05 August 2011

Is Internet Video Of Romney On Abortion, A Political Flip Flop Or Life Change

romneyFlipflopping in the world of politics?

Or, change of political and moral beliefs due to life events?

This issue will haunt more than one presidential candidate other than Mitt Romney.  Due to the remarkable rise of the role of videos now circulating on the Internet in the world of elections, one can expect voters comparing the befores and afters political vids much more frequently.

Here are two videos that have appeared in cyberspace on an anti-Mitt Romney site called Multiple Choice Mitt

The issue? Abortion.

Certainly, Romney is not the only presidential candidate now offering a "new view" of life.  

Romney's views on abortion involve one of the nation's most emotional issues that have rocked our society over the past decades.   Will the change of views affect the Romney campaign?  If so, how?  Tell us below. 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Republican and Democrat candidates) of changes in political views of Presidential candidates so we can judge whether these people have seen the light due to legitimate change of philosophies are because of political convenience and perhaps election necessities. 

Also, send us the Louisiana videos

Stephen Sabludowskyby Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com







