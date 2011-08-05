Is Internet Video Of Romney On Abortion, A Political Flip Flop Or Life Change

This issue will haunt more than one presidential candidate other than Mitt Romney. Due to the remarkable rise of the role of videos now circulating on the Internet in the world of elections, one can expect voters comparing the befores and afters political vids much more frequently.

Here are two videos that have appeared in cyberspace on an anti-Mitt Romney site called Multiple Choice Mitt

The issue? Abortion.

Certainly, Romney is not the only presidential candidate now offering a "new view" of life.

Romney's views on abortion involve one of the nation's most emotional issues that have rocked our society over the past decades. Will the change of views affect the Romney campaign? If so, how? Tell us below.

