Biden's Trip To Gulf Coast Is Much Ado About Nothing

Yesterday was another day in the long struggle for survival on the Gulf Coast. It also marked another visit from an Obama administration official. This time, Vice President Joe Biden brought his usual mix of foolish bravado and inappropriate humor to the region. His visit amounted to nothing of substance for the people of our state. His trip required the diversion of resources from vital clean-up efforts. Biden used his short visit to appear on camera with other politicians and eat seafood. Amazingly, Biden refused to meet with Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser and only gave this key local leader thirty seconds of his time. Biden used the visit for politics and a photo opportunity, instead of an opportunity to clean up the mess created by the federal government.

Not enough sea worthy boom to stop the oil from hitting the coast. Much of the current boom being deployed is incapable of dealing with the high seas created by storms and hurricanes

Of the 1,600 skimmers in the country, only a fraction is being deployed in the Gulf. President Obama told one Florida State Senator that resources could not be diverted from other areas that might face future problems. Yet, we are at war here, this is an EMERGENCY!! There is no sense of urgency from Obama.

No revocation of the Jones Act which prevents foreign ships from being used in the clean-up effort. This act was designed to promote labor unions, but it is hampering our clean up effort. Over thirty countries have offered to send resources. In fact, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France and other countries have ships that can clean-up the oil, but those requests have been denied. Today, the State Department announced that offers of help from twelve nations have been accepted, but this is too little, much too late.

Poor command structure. Who is in charge, the government or BP? Local leaders are still outraged that decisions are not being made in a timely manner. Instead, local leaders have to deal with roadblocks and indecision, further complicating this crisis.

Key parts of our dredging project have been stopped by the federal government because of environmental concerns. Yet, if this dredging is not allowed to continue, there may not be a coastal environment to save. In addition, the federal government has stopped a rock dam project near Grand Isle designed to protect valuable fisheries. According to Governor Bobby Jindal, “We need a greater sense of urgency, especially when it comes to the red tape, permits and bureaucracy,”

Biden discussed the troubles that everyone is aware of, but he did not provide any solutions. Louisiana is dealing with a massive crisis that has been exacerbated by incompetence of the federal government. Not surprisingly, Biden provided no relief regarding the array of horrendous problems impacting the area, such as:



As Hurricane Alex churns toward Mexico, high seas are hampering clean-up efforts at the Deepwater Horizon site. More oil is being pushed deeper into our vulnerable marshes. Sadly, there is little hope on the horizon, not with the leadership team of BP and the Obama administration.



There is a complete disregard for the plight of this area. If the administration truly cared about the economic well being of Louisiana, there would not be a six month moratorium on deep water drilling. In a conversation with Lafourche Parish President Charlotte Randolph, President Obama claimed that laid off workers can collect unemployment benefits. Other administration officials claim that these workers can get a check from the BP escrow fund, but there is confusion about how that fund will be administered and who is eligible. More importantly, the hard working people of Louisiana do not want to rely on unemployment benefits or BP checks, they want to provide a good living for their families.





Many Louisiana workers will undoubtedly have to leave the area and follow the rigs to foreign countries. Brazil, the home of Petrobras, a state owned oil company financed by Democrat benefactor George Soros, will benefit handsomely from this moratorium. It is a shame that Brazil will profit at the expense of Americans. In Brazil, the environmental restrictions are less intense and there is no moratorium on deep water drilling. The country is open for business and is welcoming our departing oil industry.



Once those rigs and the jobs settle into Brazil and other countries, they are not coming back to the U.S. How do Vice President Biden and President Obama suggest that Louisiana replace those jobs, with windmill production and bicycle manufacturing?



The utopian views of the Obama administration are downright dangerous. The horrific problem will be made worse by the cap and trade legislation that the President is pushing in the U.S. Senate. By making fossil fuels the enemy, the President is making the state of Louisiana the enemy. In this ecological disaster his administration is not treating the people of Louisiana so poorly that it will be impossible to forget the insult. He is making President Bush’s Hurricane Katrina response seem downright Herculean.



Supposedly this is a war, but if we fought WWII this way, we would be speaking German today. The United States was a country that defeated the Axis powers, rebuilt Japan and Europe and saved the world from fascism. Today, we are a nation that is incapable of dealing with an oil spill in the Gulf and is unable to find methods of providing help to citizens in need. It is a sad testament to the decline of the United States of America and the pathetic leadership emanating from the White House today.



If Obama and Biden are going to play politics instead of helping, it is better if they stay away from the Gulf Coast so we will not have to divert resources to provide security and take responders away from critical missions. Let’s hope we see no more trips like Biden’s visit yesterday. It was not only a complete waste of time; it was also a perfect example of the administration’s response to this crisis: long on window dressing, short on results

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m..weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .