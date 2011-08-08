Jim Tucker To Announce Louisiana Secretary of State Run Today

Baton Rouge, LA- Louisiana Speaker of the House Jim Tucker will announce his candidacy for Louisiana Secretary of State on today at the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

Tucker is a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, and a 1986 graduate of the University of New Orleans with a BS in finance. Early in his career, he worked for Howard Weil where he was Director of Municipal Research and an investment banker in Public Finance. From there he formed a financial advisory firm, Holly & Tucker, and finally started his own business, Tucker Properties.





Will Tucker win?

YOU CAN COMMENT ON THIS QUESTION BY USING OUR BAYOUBUZZ FACEBOOKFEATURES. JUST LOG IN WITH THE BLUE FACEBOOK LOGIN ABOVE AND TO YOUR LEFT. WATCH THE MOVIE FOR MORE INFORMATION

For More Information, Watch the video below