Monday, 08 August 2011

Jim Tucker To Announce Louisiana Secretary of State Run Today

Baton Rouge, LA- Louisiana Speaker of the House Jim Tucker will announce his candidacy for Louisiana Secretary of State on today  at the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

 Tucker is a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, and a 1986 graduate of the University of New Orleans with a BS in finance. Early in his career, he worked for Howard Weil where he was Director of Municipal Research and an investment banker in Public Finance. From there he formed a financial advisory firm, Holly & Tucker, and finally started his own business, Tucker Properties.

Will Tucker win?

Bayoubuzz Staff
