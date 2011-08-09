2011, Poor Standards For Louisiana Democratic Party Elections

If S&P rated the Louisiana Democratic Party, would their rating be anywhere near investment grade?



The dominance of the Republican Party in Louisiana is likely to be most evident when voters go to the polls Oct. 22 and look for a Democrat on the primary ballot for statewide offices. Unless things change before Sept. 6-8 when candidates are to qualify for the election, few Democrats' names will be there.As pollster Bernie Pinsonat of Baton Rouge puts it, "Democrats may throw someone under the bus just so they can have a candidate. Without Democrats in statewide races, they're not helping legislative races' turnout. "With Republicans holding every major office in state government and majorities in both the state House and Senate, "the Democrats' hopes have been dimmed in the past couple of years," Pinsonat said. "After this race, I think the lights may be turned out."

And what about our great white hope, Caroline Fayard? [Mostly GOP] Pollster Mr. Pinsonat had this to say:

"I don't know why she would run," Pinsonat said of Fayard's chances. In today's political climate, "I don't see a Democrat winning statewide -- even if you've got $2 million."

There was one strange, if perhaps mistaken nugget in the article:

Another rumored candidate in the secretary of state's race is Senate President Joel Chaisson, a Democrat. He has filed campaign finance reports for an "undecided" statewide office and has spent more than $61,000.

All we've heard is that Chaisson was considering a run for Attorney General. Secretary of State would seem like a strange turn considering Fayard's long-pending official entry into that race. However, if Fayard got cold feet and walked away from the altar, maybe Chaisson would see an opening? Still doesn't sound right and Chaisson has yet to make mention of the possibility.

