Future Of Louisiana Office Of Group Benefits--League Luncheon

The possible sale of the Louisiana Office of Group Benefits (OGB) is the topic being discussed at the "Lunch With the League" (LWL) sponsored by the League of WoMen Voters of Baton Rouge (LWVBR).

One of the most highly controversial proposals affecting Louisiana taxpayers and government workers is privatization of the OGB.

The August "Lunch With the League" (LWL) will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 11:30 a.m. at Drusilla Place Catering, 3482 Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge.

Last month, in a press release, the Division of Administration announced that Morgan Keegan “has been selected through a competitive RFP process to provide financial advisory services to evaluate the Office of Group Benefits and recommend a course of action for administering the office in the best interest of both plan members and the taxpayers.”

The press release also said, “Once a contract is agreed upon, the financial advisor will, over the coming months, conduct a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of OGB and the health care market, and provide recommendations to the administration as to the proper administrative structure of OGB. “

The League has announced that its invited forum panelists are: Governor Bobby Jindal and/or his representative Commissioner Paul Rainwater or Chief of Staff/Executive Counsel Stephen Waguespack; G. Rolfe Miller, Managing Director, Morgan Keegan or the MK Representative handling the OGB contract; state Senator Butch Gautreaux, Chair, Senate Retirement Committee; Tommy Teague, Former CEO, OGB (Institutional knowledge); Stephen Monaghan, President, Louisiana Federation of Teachers (All Active employees); and Frank Jobert, Executive Director, Retired State Employees of Louisiana Association (All Retired Employees).”

On Friday, League President, Jean Armstrong sent out a press release stating the Governor’s office has not yet responded to the invitation. Also, according to the press release, Morgan Keegan Managing Director, G. Rolfe Miller has written to her stating that "I spoke with our investment bankers last night and they indicated that we have not been hired yet to serve as adviser. Therefore it would be inappropriate for us to participate in this Forum."

When questioned late Friday , Michael DiResto Director of Communications & Strategic Initiatives for the Division of administration told Bayoubuzz in an email that “Morgan Keegan was selected as a result of the RFP process, but that a contract would still need to be agreed upon, which is still pending”.“

The event is open to the public. General Admission Tickets are $25.00. Member Discounted Tickets are $20.00. Reservations are encouraged to ensured seating. To purchase tickets, go to: www.lwvbr.org or send your request to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For further information, call 225/927-2255.

