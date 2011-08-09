Ricky Williams, Reggie Bush No Saint; Randy Moss No Jerry Rice

"It's been an amazing ride," said Ricky Williams on WQAM in Miami. "I want to apologize for any hearts I broke. Hopefully, I was able to amend for that these last couple of years."

In explaining his decision to sign with the Ravens, Williams explained to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the running back inadvertently let it be known that the Lions engaged in a clear act of tampering after the Lions beat the Dolphins.

Writes PFT: "For me, last year when we played the Lions, Scott Linehan, who was the offensive coordinator here with coach Nick Sabin, he came up to me after the game, and he said that 'if you need a home, we'd love to have you on our team,'" said Williams.

"The NFL could investigate the Lions as to the comments that Linehan made to Williams, even without a complaint from the Dolphins."

Reggie Bush is listed as the starting running back, ahead of Daniel Thomas on the Dolphins depth chart. From Roto world: "There have been rumors that the Fins believe Bush can handle 15-20 touches per game, which would be a terribly poor evaluation of the player they traded for. Bush is interestingly NOT listed on the punt return depth chart. The Dolphins are fooling themselves if they believe Bush can stay effective or healthy as a true starting running back."...Jerry Rice on Randy Moss: "I had a hard time watching Randy Moss because I hated to see a player so naturally gifted not making the most of those gifts. He could have been better than me."...

LSU sophomore guard Matt Derenbecker is transferring to another school, possibly Tulane, The loss of Derenbecker, twice the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year when he was at Metairie Park Country Day. He is the third player with eligibility to leave the Tigers, joining Aaron Dotson and Garrett Green, who transferred, who transferred to Utah and San Diego State.

by Ed Staton

Visit Louisiana Sports Talk.com to order your LSU-Oregon shirts.

Get your Saints merchandise at ShopWhoDat

Get your Saints merchandise at ShopWhoDat