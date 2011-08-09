I first became aware of the Facebook group early Monday morning when I received a Facebook email from a person from too many years gone by, who started the group—Randie Ekman Porobil. She asked me to please invite anyone who “might enjoy the site”.

That group is informally called “I grew up in Lakeview did you?”

While the Internet, social media is supposed to expedite our journeys into the future, one local New Orleans group is using Facebook to walk down the hallowed grounds of memory lane.

After going to the group page, there were a handful of images of group members. So, I decided to add one of my own nostalgic remembrances.

Within minutes, my inbox bloated.

More Facebook friends and people I did not know started to offer their own recollections of people and places.

Within hours, the bloat became a bombardment.

It appeared that everyone had lived in Lakeview, whether they did so or not. People I knew and grew up with and many people I knew of but have not had the pleasure of meeting.

While initially, the focus of the discussion appeared to be Harrison Avenue (such as the wonderful sno-ball stand near the once-modern brick school Hynes), or landmarks such as Bart’s Seafood.

Two days later and hundreds, if not thousands of Facebook offerings, what now emerges are generations of individuals who have enjoyed the sights, the sounds and the views of florid Lakeview -- a swath of New Orleans pounded and virtually drowned by Katrina, a recollection that so many of us would prefer to forget.

by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

FOUNDER OF THE LAKEVIEW GROUP--Randie Ekman Porobil