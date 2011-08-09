  • Please invite anyone you know who would enjoy this site!!!!

    Harrison Avenue, 1955 - Louis Dream Lounge

    Harrison Avenue, 1955 - Lakeview Theatre

    www.youtube.com
    Take a front seat ride on one of New Orleans most prized possessions from the past. The Zephyr roller coaster opened in 1939 at Pontchartrain Beach Amusement...
    Watercolor painting

    What is the cheapest price you remember paying for movie tickets at the Lakeview, Beacon, Pitt or Robert E. Lee theaters?
      • Renee Whodat Sackett Oops - that's an easy one - sneaking in and paying nothing:)
      • Matt Huber ‎... at the Beacon.
      • Scott Landry Some bottle caps at the Lakeview and a dollar at the Pitt, but the Steer Inn was gone by then.
      • Lynne Parkinson WE BOUGHT THE LAKEVIEW SHOW IN 1954- KIDS WERE 25 CENTS,POPCORN BAG 10 CENTS,BOX 25 -ADULTS 35 CENTS
      • Margaret Raziano Does anybody remember the putt putt course where the Lupo building is now on Robert E. Lee, Blvd? Next to that was Lorenzo's Drug Store (where Robert is now) with a counter service, good food for a place like that, great Boston Cream Cake.
      • Randie Ekman Porobil ‎Margaret Raziano, you would remember the dessert! LOL
      • Margaret Raziano The best ever!
      • Margaret Raziano So Good that I would walk down there almost every day to get a piece!
      • Lynne Parkinson MY DADDY BUILT THE PUTT-PUTT IN 1958--LASTED ABOUT A YEAR.FRANK LAIS -AND WE HAD THE LAKEVIEW SHOW. SAT. KIDDIE SHOW-KING OR
        QUEEN FOR A DAY. MR ZERO CAME, AND LUCILE BALL MOVIE- THE LONG,LONG TRAILER- WE HAD THE TRAILER IN FRONT OF THE SHOW FOR THE WEEK-END FOR PEOPLE TO VISIT.
      • Eddie O'Brien The ends of bluebonnet marg. and 5cents
    What is your favorite part of your city?  Why?

