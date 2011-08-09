After going to the group page, there were a handful of images of group members. So, I decided to add one of my own nostalgic remembrances.
Within minutes, my inbox bloated.
More Facebook friends and people I did not know started to offer their own recollections of people and places.
Within hours, the bloat became a bombardment.
It appeared that everyone had lived in Lakeview, whether they did so or not. People I knew and grew up with and many people I knew of but have not had the pleasure of meeting.
While initially, the focus of the discussion appeared to be Harrison Avenue (such as the wonderful sno-ball stand near the once-modern brick school Hynes), or landmarks such as Bart’s Seafood.
Two days later and hundreds, if not thousands of Facebook offerings, what now emerges are generations of individuals who have enjoyed the sights, the sounds and the views of florid Lakeview -- a swath of New Orleans pounded and virtually drowned by Katrina, a recollection that so many of us would prefer to forget.
by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Note: A similar group for New Orleans
FOUNDER OF THE LAKEVIEW GROUP--Randie Ekman Porobil
-
Please invite anyone you know who would enjoy this site!!!!
Interesting posts from the Group
Harrison Avenue, 1955 - Louis Dream Lounge
Harrison Avenue, 1955 - Lakeview Theatre
Re-Posted by Popular Demandwww.youtube.comTake a front seat ride on one of New Orleans most prized possessions from the past. The Zephyr roller coaster opened in 1939 at Pontchartrain Beach Amusement...
Watercolor painting
What is the cheapest price you remember paying for movie tickets at the Lakeview, Beacon, Pitt or Robert E. Lee theaters?
What is your favorite part of your city? Why?
YOU CAN COMMENT ON THIS QUESTION BY USING OUR BAYOUBUZZ FACEBOOK FEATURES. JUST LOG IN WITH THE BLUE FACEBOOK LOGIN ABOVE AND TO YOUR LEFT. WATCH THE MOVIE FOR MORE INFORMATION
For More Information, Watch the video below
Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below
Also Click here and Join:
LouisianaPoliticsAnd GovernmentJoin Bayoubuzz'sLouisianaPolitics and Government community is a social media site that is designed to help connect people, government and politics in Louisiana.Published in Latest Buzz
Stephen Sabludowsky
https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Login to post comments
- WHIPLASH: Now Trump claims he did not fire Comey due to Russia
- James Comey battling President Trump in the ring of TRUTH
- Bad omen if Louisiana legislators ignore 2nd amendment advocates
- Moller says Louisiana budget shortfall is whopping $1.2B, challenges House to identify real cuts
- Fiscal Cliff, $346 less, so taxes or cuts? Jan Moller of Louisiana Budget Project discusses today