  Ambassador Susan Rice withdraws name for Ciinton replacement after Libya criticisms
Thursday, 13 December 2012 15:05

Ambassador Susan Rice withdraws name for Ciinton replacement after Libya criticisms

obama-romney-debateOne of the political fights that arose from the terrorism incident in Libya consulate early this year and that had become a hot campaign issue, has come to a close. 

According to various news agencies, U.N. ambassador Susan Rice is officially withdrawing her name from consideration to replace Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State. 

Republicans attacked Rice for her Sunday September 16 news talk appearance after the September 11 Libya attacks.  , which she discussed in a series of talk show appearances on September 16. 

In a statement, President Obama acknowledged that he had "accepted" Rice's decision to remove her name from consideration, and expressed "every confidence" in her ability to "serve our country now and in the years to come." 

