Obama’s Net Neutrality Rules Hurt Louisiana’s Job Creation

The recent announcement that the national unemployment rate is 9.1 percent has caused many to worry about the health of America’s economic recovery. With Louisiana’s unemployment rate at 7.9 percent in June 2011, there is little proof The Pelican State’s economy is improving. However, the Obama Administration’s response has been to overlook the rise in unemployment and claim that monthly jobs numbers are volatile and often revised. Just a “bump on the road to recovery,” according to Chief Economist Austan Goolsbee.





However, the uptick in unemployment just days into the Administration’s “recovery summer” highlights the uncertain path that lies ahead. Instead of blazing a trail that would encourage businesses to expand and add jobs, the Administration has continued to create potholes on the road to recovery. An example of this is clearly demonstrated than in the actions of the Federal Communications Commission.

Just days before Christmas last year, the FCC issued its so-called Net Neutrality rules, which many, including FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, claim will harm industry and innovation. On the eve of passage, the Commissioner opined about the harm that these rules would be likely to cause.

“Analysts and broadband companies of all sizes have told the FCC that new rules are likely to have the perverse effect of inhibiting capital investment, deterring innovation, raising operating costs, and ultimately increasing consumer prices,” wrote McDowell. “Others maintain that the new rules will kill jobs.”

Notwithstanding the potential harm that could be inflicted on the telecommunications sector, the FCC plunged ahead. Yet, despite deeming these rules as essential to protecting consumers and innovation, the Commission has refused to actual publish the rules. The result, an enormous crater on the road to recovery that threatens an industry that has consistently added jobs and investment to America’s economy.

For example, from 2005 to 2009, the five year span surrounding the recession, the telecommunications industry invested over half a trillion dollars into wired and wireless infrastructure. This investment was accompanied by massive amount of job creation. One study states that in the last decade investment in the broadband sector by the telecommunications industry created over 434,000 jobs.