Election Campaign Tip: Should Small Races Use Pollsters?

Polls Valuable in Small Races Too
The smaller the electorate, the more likely is a candidate to feel he or she doesn’t need a poll to know what’s on voters’ minds. Perhaps that is so within one’s circle, but polls can offer insights into segments of voters that candidates don’t know as well as they think they do. A good poll can make a candidate aware of issues that don’t seem as important to him or her as they do to many voters. Finally, a poll can do a great service if it tells a candidate that this is not the right race for him or her, that no one has heard of them and that the opponent’s popularity is sky high. Whatever the cost, that poll just spared that prospective candidate a lot of money, effort and heartache.
WATCH SHOULD SMALL CAMPAIGNS USE POLITICAL POLLS?
Instructional DVD
Step-by-Step guide for winning any-size election anywhere
[ CLICK HERE ] for more information!
Videography by Sherman Video Productions
New Orleans Aviation Board Chairman Rollins Talks Landrieu's Request For Armstrong International
Relax: Obama Martha’s Vineyard Vacations As U.S. Economy Crumbles
Breaking: Louisiana Democratic Party Found In Phone Booth
Political Election Tip: Campaign Website
-
Jefferson Parish public schools relaunching emergency message system
Authors: Mark Waller, The Times-Picayune In a round of budget cutting a year ago ,…
Buy Saints Merchandise From ShopWhoDat
Shop NewOrleansMart.Com For Merchandise
Get Your Louisiana merchand LouisianaMart.Com
Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below