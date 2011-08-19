  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Election Campaign Tip: Should Small Races Use Pollsters?
Friday, 19 August 2011 14:17

Election Campaign Tip: Should Small Races Use Pollsters?

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Should small campaigns use political polls?

Here's the political tip of the day from Louisiana Pollster, Buster McKenzie, John Maginnis and Tips of the day from How To Get Elected

 Polls Valuable in Small Races Too

The smaller the electorate, the more likely is a candidate to feel he or she doesn’t need a poll to know what’s on voters’ minds. Perhaps that is so within one’s circle, but polls can offer insights into segments of voters that candidates don’t know as well as they think they do. A good poll can make a candidate aware of issues that don’t seem as important to him or her as they do to many voters. Finally, a poll can do a great service if it tells a candidate that this is not the right race for him or her, that no one has heard of them and that the opponent’s popularity is sky high. Whatever the cost, that poll just spared that prospective candidate a lot of money, effort and heartache.  

WATCH SHOULD SMALL CAMPAIGNS USE POLITICAL POLLS?  

Instructional DVD

Step-by-Step guide for winning any-size election anywhere

CLICK HERE ] for more information!

Political ElectionJohn Maginnis has taught his “How to Get Elected” class since 2004. He interviewed successful candidates and campaign professionals to publish this web site and to produce this 2-DVD set instructional video.

Videography by Sherman Video Productions



Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « U.S., EU Economies: Bad, Worse And Lousy Landrieu encouraged but cautious over Obama Admin., Salzar’s new Gulf oil, gas lease sale »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1