Jindal Appoints Appraiser, Emergency Response and Fire Prevention Boards, More

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced appointments to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board, the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board, the Louisiana Fire Prevention board of Review and more:

Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board serves to develop, implement and support a statewide network of emergency response entities to provide access to care in an efficient and coordinated manner for those in need of emergency help services.

Reappointments to the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board:

Michael Graham, of Monroe, is the owner of Mike Graham Real Estate. Graham will be reappointed to serve as a general appraiser representing the 5th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Newton “Butch” Landry, of Pierre Part, is the owner of Cajun Land Reality. Landry will be reappointed to serve as a residential appraiser representing the 3rd Congressional District, as required by statute.

Tommie McMorris, Sr., of Tickfaw, is a self-employed Real Estate Appraiser. McMorris will be reappointed to serve as a residential appraiser representing the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute.

Roland Hall, of Shreveport, is the owner of Roland M. Hall, a real estate appraisal company. Hall will be reappointed to serve as a residential appraiser representing the 4th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Gary Littlefield, of Baton Rouge, is the market president for Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company. Littlefield will be reappointed to serve as a nominee of Louisiana Banking Associations, as required by statute.

Appointments to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board:

John Dailey, of Shreveport, is the Vice Chancellor for Administration of the LSU Health Sciences Center at Shreveport and is a former paramedic. Dailey will be appointed to serve as a member selected from nominations submitted by the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center at Shreveport, as required by statute.

Norman McSwain, of New Orleans, is a professor in the Department of Surgery-Critical Care/Trauma Section of Tulane University Health Sciences Center. McSwain will be reappointed to serve as a member selected from nominations submitted by the Tulane University Health Sciences Center, as required by statute.

Jimmy Guidry, of Baton Rouge, is the Medical Director for the Department of Health and Hospitals. Guidry will be reappointed to serve as a member selected from nominations submitted by the Department of Health and Hospitals, as required by statute.

Reappointments to the Fire Prevention Board of Review:

Jeffrey Smith, of Hammond, is an architect and the Director of Design at Holly and Smith Architects. Smith will be reappointed to serve as a registered architect, as required by statute.

Jay “Charlie” Smith, of Pearl River, is the Vice-President and process engineer at Crescent Technology. Smith will be reappointed to serve as a registered engineer, as required by statute.

Reappointments to the Statewide Independent Living Council:

Anna Gale Dean, of Shreveport, is the Executive Director of New Horizons Independent Living Center. Dean will be reappointed to serve as a director of a center for independent living selected by the directors of centers for independent living in the state, as required by executive order.

Allan Walker Estes, of Baton Rouge, is a student development specialist at the Louisiana School for the deaf. Estes will be reappointed to serve as a representative of advocates of and for individuals with disabilities, as required by executive order.

Rocky Fuselier, of Lake Charles, is the Assistant Director of the Southwest Louisiana Independence Center. Fuselier will be reappointed to serve as a representatives of centers for independent living, as required by executive order.

Alisha Hammond, of Baton Rouge, is a member of the disability community and is a program manager for Resources for Independent Living in Baton Rouge. Hammond will be reappointed to serve as a representative of advocates of and for individuals with disabilities, as required by executive order.

Keith Menville, of Baton Rouge, is the owner of Mobility Depot. Menville will be reappointed to serve as a representative of private businesses in the state of Louisiana, as required by executive order.

Appointments to the HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C Commission:

Dr. Christopher Blais, of New Orleans, is a staff physician at Ochsner Health System. Blais will be appointed to serve as a physician representative from the Louisiana State Medical Society, as required by statute.

Reappointment of G. Paul Kemp to the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East:

G. Paul Kemp, of Baton Rouge, is the Vice-President and Director of the Louisiana Coast Initiative for the National Audubon Society. Kemp was nominated for appointment by the nominating committee to serve as an engineer or a professional in a related field such as geotechnical, hydrological, or environmental science, as required by statute.