Attorney: Police Have More Investigation In LSU Bar Brawl Case

Collegefootballtalk.com has updated reports on the Baton Rouge Police interviews with four LSU football players considered persons of interest in a bar brawl have taken place. The interviews were conducted by Baton Rouge Police investigators at the BRPD's Violent Crimes

Unit Tuesday morning and all were wrapped up in about three hours.. Nathan Fisher represents all four players -- and told The Times-Picayune that no charges have been filed against any of his clients. Fisher also intimated that new details may have emerged during the interviews that could force the department to continue its look into the off-campus brawl that left four persons injured