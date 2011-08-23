  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Attorney: Police Have More Investigation In LSU Bar Brawl Case
Tuesday, 23 August 2011 16:04

Attorney: Police Have More Investigation In LSU Bar Brawl Case

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Collegefootballtalk.com has updated reports on the Baton Rouge Police interviews with four LSU football players considered persons of interest in a bar brawl have taken place. The interviews were conducted by Baton Rouge Police investigators at the BRPD's Violent Crimes

Unit Tuesday morning and all were wrapped up in about three hours.. Nathan Fisher represents all four players -- and told The Times-Picayune that no charges have been filed against any of his clients. Fisher also intimated that new details may have emerged during the interviews that could force the department to continue its look into the off-campus brawl that left four persons injured

 

"There were no charges promised and no charges not promised," said Fisher. "After today, I think they have some more investigating to do." It had been previously reported that charges had already been filed against unnamed individuals and that arrest warrants could be issued in short order.. The Advocate reports that the BRPD released a statement clarifying that no charges have been filed. However, the individuals injured in the brawl would like to pursue charges against those responsible.

My opinion: Jordan Jefferson will quarterback LSU in the Oregon game.

by Ed Staton

(Visit Louisiana Sports t\Talk.com to order you Matt Ingram jerseys and LSU/Oregon game shirts).


VIDEO OF SAINTS-HOUSTON
GAME
CLICK HERE

Visit ShopWhoDat.Com


Buy Saints Merchandise

  • New Orleans Saints

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below


For Email Newsletters you can trust

Saints Forum

Discuss New Orleans Saints 2011
What are they doing right? What are they doing wrong?

































Published in Latest Buzz
Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Ed Staton
More in this category: « Hurricane Irene Moves Towards Turks, Caicos Islands Waters, Obama, Demos In Hell Of Way To Treat Tea Party »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1