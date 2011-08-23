Hurricane Irene Moves Towards Turks, Caicos Islands

The NHC said “Irene is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph...15 km/h...a

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5:00 pm edt, the center of hurricane Irene was located near latitude 20.9 north...longitude 71.5 west.

nd this general motion is expected to continue through tonight...followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track...the core of Irene will move near or over the Turks and Caicos islands.

This evening...near or over the southeastern and central Bahamas Tonight and Wednesday...and near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph...150 km/h...with higher

Gusts. Irene is a category one hurricane on the saffir-simpson Scale. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours...and

Irene could become a major hurricane Wednesday night or Thursday. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 40 miles...65 km...from The center...and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 Miles...335 km.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by reconnaissance Aircraft was 976 mb...28.82 inches.

SEE VIDEO BELOW