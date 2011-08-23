Hurricane Irene Moves Towards Turks, Caicos Islands

This evening...near or over the southeastern and central Bahamas Tonight and Wednesday...and near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph...150 km/h...with higher
Gusts. Irene is a category one hurricane on the saffir-simpson Scale. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours...and
Irene could become a major hurricane Wednesday night or Thursday. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 40 miles...65 km...from The center...and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 Miles...335 km.
The latest minimum central pressure reported by reconnaissance Aircraft was 976 mb...28.82 inches.