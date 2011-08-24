  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Hurricane Irene Bahamas Bound; Turks, Caicos Hit
Wednesday, 24 August 2011 00:34

Hurricane Irene Bahamas Bound; Turks, Caicos Hit

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Here is the latest information from the National Hurricane Center as of At 1100 pm edt...0300 utc...
 

The center of hurricane irene was Located near latitude 21.3 north...longitude 72.4 west.

Irene is Moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph...15 km/h. A gradual Turn toward the northwest is expected on wednesday. On the Forecast track...the core of irene will move across the Southeastern and central bahamas on wednesday and the northwestern Bahamas on thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 90 mph...150 km/h...with higher Gusts.

 Irene is a category one hurricane on the saffir-simpson Scale. Strengthening is forecast and irene could become a Major hurricane during the next day or so. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 40 miles...65 km...from The center...and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 Miles...335 km. Latest minimum central pressure reported by both air force and noaa Hurricane hunter planes was 969 mb...28.61 inches.

Hazards affecting land ---------------------- Wind...hurricane conditions will continue over the turks and caicos Islands during the next few hours. Hurricane conditions are Probably spreading over the southeastern bahamas and winds will Begin to increase over the central bahamas on wednesday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected in the northwestern bahamas by late Wednesday...with hurricane conditions expected by thursday. Storm surge...in areas of onshore flow near the center of irene...an Extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much As 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels over the central and Northwestern bahamas...and by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal Tide levels over the southeastern bahamas and the turks and caicos Islands. Near the coast...the surge will be accompanied by large And dangerous waves. A storm surge will raise water levels by as Much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the north coast Of haiti.

Rainfall...irene is expected to produce additional rainfall Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across puerto rico and hispaniola. Isolated maximum storm total amounts of 15 inches are possible in Association with irene. These rains could cause life-threatening Flash floods and mud slides in areas of steep terrain. Rainfall Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected in the bahamas...and The turks and caicos islands.

(Check with your local weather service with more information.  The above is not weather or hurricane advice)

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Category 3 Hurricane Irene Over Crooked, Acklins Onto Bahamas Jindal's Louisiana Grant Program Elevates To Incompetence, Fraud And Corruption »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1