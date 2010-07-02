  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Has BP Changed Its Policy Towards Media Access?
Friday, 02 July 2010 12:43

Has BP Changed Its Policy Towards Media Access?

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Is BP allowing its employees and contractors to be  more accessible to the media?  For weeks one of the biggest complaints within the media and others was the lack of media availability to those who on on the ground or in the waters helping with  the Oil Spill  efforts in the Gulf of Mexico.  In fact, officials from the Coast  Guard have told  media in Louisiana that the  BP contractors had signed  a confidentiality agreement preventing the contractors from talking with the media.


Today, BP issued this statement on its  web site:

Everyone involved in the response effort should "feel free to talk" to media about their experiences.

BP today offered additional guidance and clarification to all personnel to ensure that members of the response team – including, but not limited to, all government, BP, and contract personnel – know they are free to talk to the media.

Published in Latest Buzz
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « New Orleans mayor’s race from sleeper to Bagneris-Landrieu shocker New Orleans elections: From ho-hum to hum-dingers »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1