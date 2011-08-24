Hurricane Irene Hits Bahamas Hard, Could Become Category 4 Four

Here are extracts from the advisory:
Summary of 500 pm edt...2100 utc...information
----------------------------------------------
Location...23.1n 74.7w
About 30 mi...45 km ese of long island
About 215 mi...345 km se of nassau
Maximum sustained winds...120 mph...195 km/h
Present movement...nw or 310 degrees at 12 mph...19 km/h
Minimum central pressure...954 mb...28.17 inches
Watches and warnings
--------------------
Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...
None
Summary of watches and warnings in effect...
A hurricane warning is in effect for...
* the southeastern...central...and northwestern bahamas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for...
* the turks and caicos islands
Interests from the carolinas northward through new england should
Monitor the progress of irene.
For storm information specific to your area...please monitor
Products issued by your national meteorological service.
Discussion and 48-hour outlook
------------------------------
At 500 pm edt...2100 utc...the center of hurricane irene was located
Near latitude 23.1 north...longitude 74.7 west. Irene is moving
Toward the northwest near 12 mph...19 km/h...and this general motion
Is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the
North-northwest and then north are expected thursday and thursday
Night. On the forecast track...the core of irene will move across
The southeastern and central bahamas tonight and over the
Northwestern bahamas on thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph...195 km/h...with higher
Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson
Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next
Day or so and irene could become a category four hurricane by
Thursday.
Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane force winds extend
Outward up to 60 miles...95 km...from the center...and tropical
Storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles...370 km. A wind
Gust to 60 mph...95 km/h was recently reported at great exuma in
The bahamas.
Estimated minimum central pressure was 954 mb...28.17 inches.
Hazards affecting land
----------------------
Wind...hurricane conditions are occurring over portions of the
Southeastern bahamas. Tropical storm conditions will continue to
Spread over the central bahamas...with hurricane conditions
Expected by tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the
Northwestern bahamas by late tonight...with hurricane conditions
Expected on thursday.
Storm surge...in areas of onshore winds near the center of
Irene...an extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels
By as much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels over the
Bahamas. Near the coast...the surge will be accompanied by large
And dangerous waves.
Rainfall...irene is expected to produce additional rainfall
Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across hispaniola with isolated
Maximum storm total amounts of 15 inches possible. These rains
Could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides in areas
Of steep terrain. Rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are
Expected in the bahamas and the turks and caicos islands.
Surf...swells generated by irene will begin affecting portions of
The coast of the southeastern united states on thursday. These
Swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current
Conditions. Please consult products from your local weather
Office.