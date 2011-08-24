Hurricane Irene Hits Bahamas Hard, Could Become Category 4 Four

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irene is striking the Bahamas “hard”. In its 5pm advisory, the NHC has said that Irene could become a Category 4 hurricane.

Here are extracts from the advisory:





Summary of 500 pm edt...2100 utc...information

----------------------------------------------

Location...23.1n 74.7w

About 30 mi...45 km ese of long island

About 215 mi...345 km se of nassau

Maximum sustained winds...120 mph...195 km/h

Present movement...nw or 310 degrees at 12 mph...19 km/h

Minimum central pressure...954 mb...28.17 inches

Watches and warnings

--------------------

Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...

SEE NEW NASA VIDEO OF HURRICANE...CLICK BELOW

None

Summary of watches and warnings in effect...

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

* the southeastern...central...and northwestern bahamas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for...

* the turks and caicos islands

Interests from the carolinas northward through new england should

Monitor the progress of irene.

For storm information specific to your area...please monitor

Products issued by your national meteorological service.

Discussion and 48-hour outlook

------------------------------

At 500 pm edt...2100 utc...the center of hurricane irene was located

Near latitude 23.1 north...longitude 74.7 west. Irene is moving

Toward the northwest near 12 mph...19 km/h...and this general motion

Is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the

North-northwest and then north are expected thursday and thursday

Night. On the forecast track...the core of irene will move across

The southeastern and central bahamas tonight and over the

Northwestern bahamas on thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph...195 km/h...with higher

Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson

Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next

Day or so and irene could become a category four hurricane by

Thursday.

Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane force winds extend

Outward up to 60 miles...95 km...from the center...and tropical

Storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles...370 km. A wind

Gust to 60 mph...95 km/h was recently reported at great exuma in

The bahamas.

Estimated minimum central pressure was 954 mb...28.17 inches.

Hazards affecting land

----------------------

Wind...hurricane conditions are occurring over portions of the

Southeastern bahamas. Tropical storm conditions will continue to

Spread over the central bahamas...with hurricane conditions

Expected by tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the

Northwestern bahamas by late tonight...with hurricane conditions

Expected on thursday.

Storm surge...in areas of onshore winds near the center of

Irene...an extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels

By as much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels over the

Bahamas. Near the coast...the surge will be accompanied by large

And dangerous waves.

Rainfall...irene is expected to produce additional rainfall

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across hispaniola with isolated

Maximum storm total amounts of 15 inches possible. These rains

Could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides in areas

Of steep terrain. Rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are

Expected in the bahamas and the turks and caicos islands.

Surf...swells generated by irene will begin affecting portions of

The coast of the southeastern united states on thursday. These

Swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

Conditions. Please consult products from your local weather

Office.