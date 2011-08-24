Cat 3 Hurricane Irene Nears Bahamas, Carolinas Thru New England Should Monitor

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 pm edt, Hurricane Irene is "dangerously approaching the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. The NHC said, "Interests from the Carolinas northward through New England should Monitor the progress of Irene. Hurricane and tropical storm watches will likely be required for portions of the coast of the Carolinas early thursday. The NHC also said Irene could become a category four hurricane on Thursday.

Here are excerpts from the National Hurricane Center advisory:

...hurricane Irene dangerously approaching the northwestern

Bahamas...

Summary of 1100 pm edt...0300 utc...information

-----------------------------------------------

Location...23.8n 75.4w

About 790 mi...1270 km s of cape hatteras north carolina

About 150 mi...245 km ese of nassau

Maximum sustained winds...120 mph...195 km/h

Present movement...nw or 315 degrees at 12 mph...19 km/h

Minimum central pressure...952 mb...28.11 inches

Watches and warnings

--------------------



Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...

None

Summary of watches and warnings in effect...

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

* the southeastern...central...and northwestern bahamas

Interests from the carolinas northward through new england should

Monitor the progress of Irene. Hurricane and tropical storm watches

Will likely be required for portions of the coast of the carolinas

Early thursday.

For storm information specific to your area in the united

States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please

Monitor products issued by your local national weather service

Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

The united states...please monitor products issued by your national

Meteorological service.

Discussion and 48-hour outlook

------------------------------

At 1100 pm edt...0300 utc...the eye of hurricane Irene was

Located near latitude 23.8 north...longitude 75.4 west. Irene is

Moving toward the northwest near 12 mph...19 km/h. A turn toward

The north-northwest and then toward the north are expected on

Thursday. On the forecast track...the core of Irene will continue

To move across the central bahamas during the next several hours

And move over the northwestern bahamas on thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 120 mph...195 km/h...with higher

Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson

Hurricane wind scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely

During the next several hours...but some strengthening is forecast

During the next day or so. Irene could become a category four

Hurricane on thursday.

Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane force winds extend

Outward up to 70 miles...110 km...from the center...and tropical

Storm force winds extend outward up to 255 miles...410 km.

A reconnaissance plane estimated a minimum central pressure of 952

Mb...28.11 inches.

Hazards affecting land

----------------------

Wind...hurricane force winds are still occurring over portions of

The southeastern and the central bahamas. Winds should gradually

Begin to increase in the northwestern bahamas...reaching hurricane

Force by thursday.

Storm surge...in areas of onshore winds near the center of Irene...

An extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as

Much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels over the bahamas.

Near the coast...the surge will be accompanied by large and

Dangerous waves.

Rainfall...Irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 6

To 12 inches over the bahamas during the next 36 hours. Rains will

Be diminishing across the turks and caicos islands with additional

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible...bringing the maximum

Storm total to 6 to 12 inches.

Surf...swells generated by Irene will begin affecting portions of

The coast of the southeastern united states on thursday. These

Swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

Conditions. Please consult products from your local national

Weather service forecast office.