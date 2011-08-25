Hurricane Irene Nears Abaco, South Of Cape Hatteras North Carolina

Below are excerpts from the advisory:

The dangerous Hurricane Irene has made a north-northwestward turn approaching Abaco Island according to the 10 am EDT National Hurricane Center. At that time, Irene was 645 mi south of Cape Hatteras North Carolina

Summary of 1100 am edt...1500 utc...information

-----------------------------------------------

Location...25.9n 76.8w

About 75 mi...115 km nne of nassau

About 645 mi...1040 km s of cape hatteras north carolina

Maximum sustained winds...115 mph...185 km/h

Present movement...nnw or 335 degrees at 13 mph...20 km/h

Minimum central pressure...951 mb...28.08 inches

Watches and warnings

--------------------

Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...

None

Summary of watches and warnings in effect...

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

* the central and northwestern bahamas

A hurricane watch is in effect for...

* north of surf city north carolina to the north carolina-virginia

Border including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck sounds

A tropical storm watch is in effect for...

* north of edisto beach south carolina to surf city north carolina

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

Within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

Before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

Winds...conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

Dangerous.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are

Possible within the watch area...generally within 48 hours.

Warnings will likely be required for portions of the watch area

Later today. The hurricane watch will also likely need to be

Extended northward along the mid-atlantic coast later today.

Interests elsewhere in the mid-atlantic states and new england

Should monitor the progress of irene.

For storm information specific to your area in the united

States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please

Monitor products issued by your local national weather service

Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

The united states...please monitor products issued by your national

Meteorological service.

Discussion and 48-hour outlook

------------------------------

At 1100 am edt...1500 utc...the center of hurricane irene was

Located near latitude 25.9 north...longitude 76.8 west. Irene is

Moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph...20 km/h. This

Motion is expected to continue through tonight with a turn toward

The north by early friday. On the forecast track...the core of the

Hurricane will continue to move over the northwestern bahamas

Today...and pass well offshore of the east coast of central and

North florida tonight and early friday. The hurricane is forecast

To approach the coast of north carolina on saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph...185 km/h...with higher

Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson

Hurricane wind scale. Some strengthening is possible today and

Tonight.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles...110 km...from

The center...and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 290

Miles...465 km.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by an air force reserve

Hurricane hunter aircraft was 951 mb...28.08 inches.

Hazards affecting land

----------------------

Wind...hurricane force winds are currently spreading over the

Northwestern bahamas. Hurricane or tropical storm force winds are

Still occurring over portions of the central bahamas...but should

Begin to diminish later today. Tropical storm force winds are

Possible within the watch area along the coast of north and south

Carolina by late friday.

Storm surge...in areas of onshore winds near the center of irene...

An extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as

Much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels over the central and

Northwest bahamas. Water levels will gradually subside over the

Southeastern bahamas through tonight. Near the coast...the surge

Will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Rainfall...irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 6

To 12 inches over the bahamas.

Surf...swells generated by irene are affecting portions of the coast

Of the southeastern united states. These swells will cause

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult

Products from your local national weather service forecast office.