Hurricane Irene Nears Abaco, South Of Cape Hatteras North Carolina

Summary of 1100 am edt...1500 utc...information
-----------------------------------------------
Location...25.9n 76.8w
About 75 mi...115 km nne of nassau
About 645 mi...1040 km s of cape hatteras north carolina
Maximum sustained winds...115 mph...185 km/h
Present movement...nnw or 335 degrees at 13 mph...20 km/h
Minimum central pressure...951 mb...28.08 inches
Watches and warnings
--------------------
Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...
None
Summary of watches and warnings in effect...
A hurricane warning is in effect for...
* the central and northwestern bahamas
A hurricane watch is in effect for...
* north of surf city north carolina to the north carolina-virginia
Border including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck sounds
A tropical storm watch is in effect for...
* north of edisto beach south carolina to surf city north carolina
A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
Within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours
Before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
Winds...conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
Dangerous.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are
Possible within the watch area...generally within 48 hours.
Warnings will likely be required for portions of the watch area
Later today. The hurricane watch will also likely need to be
Extended northward along the mid-atlantic coast later today.
Interests elsewhere in the mid-atlantic states and new england
Should monitor the progress of irene.
For storm information specific to your area in the united
States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please
Monitor products issued by your local national weather service
Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
The united states...please monitor products issued by your national
Meteorological service.
Discussion and 48-hour outlook
------------------------------
At 1100 am edt...1500 utc...the center of hurricane irene was
Located near latitude 25.9 north...longitude 76.8 west. Irene is
Moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph...20 km/h. This
Motion is expected to continue through tonight with a turn toward
The north by early friday. On the forecast track...the core of the
Hurricane will continue to move over the northwestern bahamas
Today...and pass well offshore of the east coast of central and
North florida tonight and early friday. The hurricane is forecast
To approach the coast of north carolina on saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph...185 km/h...with higher
Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson
Hurricane wind scale. Some strengthening is possible today and
Tonight.
Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles...110 km...from
The center...and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 290
Miles...465 km.
The latest minimum central pressure reported by an air force reserve
Hurricane hunter aircraft was 951 mb...28.08 inches.
Hazards affecting land
----------------------
Wind...hurricane force winds are currently spreading over the
Northwestern bahamas. Hurricane or tropical storm force winds are
Still occurring over portions of the central bahamas...but should
Begin to diminish later today. Tropical storm force winds are
Possible within the watch area along the coast of north and south
Carolina by late friday.
Storm surge...in areas of onshore winds near the center of irene...
An extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as
Much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels over the central and
Northwest bahamas. Water levels will gradually subside over the
Southeastern bahamas through tonight. Near the coast...the surge
Will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.
Rainfall...irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 6
To 12 inches over the bahamas.
Surf...swells generated by irene are affecting portions of the coast
Of the southeastern united states. These swells will cause
Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult
Products from your local national weather service forecast office.