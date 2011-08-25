Election Campaign Tip: Big Fundraising Mistake

Fundraising is obviously one of the most critical features of an election campaign.

In John Maginnis's howtogetelected, Liz Mangham talks about fundraising from her perspective. Here is today's tip:

Don’t make the mistake of asking for too little

“Begin to look at people like they have a dollar sign across their face,” former fundraising consultant Liz Mangham advises, which may “sound rude and horrible,” but get over it. A candidate needs to estimate what potential contributors can afford to give, so as not to make the mistake of asking for too little.

