Election Campaign Tip: Big Fundraising Mistake

In John Maginnis's howtogetelected, Liz Mangham talks about fundraising from her perspective. Here is today's tip:
Don’t make the mistake of asking for too little
“Begin to look at people like they have a dollar sign across their face,” former fundraising consultant Liz Mangham advises, which may “sound rude and horrible,” but get over it. A candidate needs to estimate what potential contributors can afford to give, so as not to make the mistake of asking for too little.
