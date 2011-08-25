Is Jindal's "Louisiana Miracle" Campaign Commercial A Mirage?



That sounds nice, except that Louisiana has experienced one of the worst increases in unemployment throughout the country:

As you can plainly read from this chart shows that Louisiana's unemployment rate has doubled since Bobby Jindal took office. Surely, much has to do with the national economic problems, but it's easy to see that Louisiana's unemployment rate has increased faster and by a larger margin than most other states. In fact it has gone up 200%, from around 4% to about 8% today. And this is despite Bobby Jindal's fake "Louisiana miracle."

And from last year, there's this:

Louisiana and Mississippi posted the largest increases in unemployment from November to December, according to preliminary figures released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Both states saw a 0.8 percentage point increase. Louisiana’s unemployment rate rose to 7.5 percent in December from 6.7 percent in November, while Mississippi’s rate increased to 10.6 percent from 9.8 percent.The national unemployment rate for December was 10 percent.

So, thanks Governor Jindal for your brilliant leadership on this issue. Or not.