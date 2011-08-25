Hurricane Irene Hits Abaco; Carolinas Bracing, NYC And Boston Bound?

Update: Friday 6:00 pm--Plus, Video of 1930's video of hurricane hitting NYC Based upon the recent advisory report from the National Hurricane Center, as of 5:00pm EDT, Hurricane Irene was still battering Abaco island and is about 575 miles south of Cape Hatteras North Carolina.

Also, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of Coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach northward to little river inlet.

--------------------

Also, there are some meteorologists who believe that Irene could be New York City and Boston bound if the storm would to remain on the current track. (see video)

Here are abstracts from the advisory:

A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of North Carolina

From little river inlet northward to the Virginia border...

Including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck sounds

A hurricane watch has been issued for the east coast of the united

States from the virginia/north carolina border northward to sandy

Hook new jersey...including delaware bay...and the chesapeake

Bay south of smith point.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the chesapeake bay from

Smith point northward and the tidal potomac.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect...

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

* the northwestern bahamas

* the coast of north carolina from little river inlet northward to

The virginia border...including the pamlico...albemarle...and

Currituck sounds

A hurricane watch is in effect for...

* the virginia/north carolina border northward to sandy hook new

Jersey...including delaware bay...and chesapeake bay south of smith

Point.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for...

* north of edisto beach south carolina to little river inlet

A tropical storm watch is in effect for...

* chesapeake bay from smith point northward and the tidal potomac.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

Somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

Tropical-storm-force winds...conditions that make outside

Preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

And property should be rushed to completion.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are

Expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

Within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

Before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

Winds...conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

Dangerous.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are

Possible within the watch area...generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the mid-atlantic states and new england

Should monitor the progress of Irene.

For storm information specific to your area in the united

States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please

Monitor products issued by your local national weather service

Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

The united states...please monitor products issued by your national

Meteorological service.

Discussion and 48-hour outlook

------------------------------

At 500 pm edt...2100 utc...the center of hurricane Irene was located

Near latitude 27.0 north...longitude 77.3 west. Irene is moving

Toward the north-northwest near 14 mph...22 km/h. This motion is

Expected to continue through tonight with a turn toward the north

By early friday. On the forecast track...the core of the

Hurricane will move north of the northwestern bahamas tonight...and

Pass well offshore of the east coast of central and north florida

Tonight and early friday. The hurricane is forecast to approach

The coast of north carolina on saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph...185 km/h...with higher

Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson

Hurricane wind scale. Some strengthening is possible tonight and

Friday.

Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane force winds extend

Outward up to 80 miles...130 km...from the center...and tropical

Storm force winds extend outward up to 290 miles...465 km.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by reconnaissance

Aircraft is 950 mb...28.05 inches.

Hazards affecting land

----------------------

Wind...hurricane and tropical storm conditions are occurring over

Portions of the northwestern bahamas...but should begin to diminish

Overnight. Tropical storm force winds are expected within the

Southern portion of the warning area along the united states east

Coast by late friday. Hurricane force winds are expected to first

Reach the hurricane warning area by saturday.

Storm surge...in the northwestern bahamas in areas of onshore winds

Near the center of Irene...an extremely dangerous storm surge will

Raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide

Levels over the northwestern bahamas. Water levels will gradually

Subside over the central bahamas tonight. Near the coast...the

Surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Storm surge...along the eastern coast of the united states...an

Extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much

As 5 to 10 feet above ground level within the hurricane warning

Area including the ablemarle and pamlico sounds. Near the

Coast...the surge will be accompanied by large...destructive... And

Life-threatening waves. Irene also has the potential to produce

Significant storm surge flooding within the hurricane watch area

Including portions of the chesapeake bay...tributaries...and the

Eastern shore.

Rainfall...Irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 6

To 12 inches over the northern bahamas. Storm total rainfall

Amounts of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15

Inches is expected over portions of eastern north carolina and in

The mid-atlantic states along the path of Irene.

Surf...swells generated by Irene are affecting portions of the coast

Of the southeastern united states. These swells will cause

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.