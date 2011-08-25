Hurricane Irene Hits Abaco; Carolinas Bracing, NYC And Boston Bound?

Also, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of Coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach northward to little river inlet.
--------------------
Also, there are some meteorologists who believe that Irene could be New York City and Boston bound if the storm would to remain on the current track. (see video)
Here are abstracts from the advisory:
A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of North Carolina
From little river inlet northward to the Virginia border...
Including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck sounds
A hurricane watch has been issued for the east coast of the united
States from the virginia/north carolina border northward to sandy
Hook new jersey...including delaware bay...and the chesapeake
Bay south of smith point.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the chesapeake bay from
Smith point northward and the tidal potomac.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect...
A hurricane warning is in effect for...
* the northwestern bahamas
* the coast of north carolina from little river inlet northward to
The virginia border...including the pamlico...albemarle...and
Currituck sounds
A hurricane watch is in effect for...
* the virginia/north carolina border northward to sandy hook new
Jersey...including delaware bay...and chesapeake bay south of smith
Point.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for...
* north of edisto beach south carolina to little river inlet
A tropical storm watch is in effect for...
* chesapeake bay from smith point northward and the tidal potomac.
A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
Somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued
36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of
Tropical-storm-force winds...conditions that make outside
Preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life
And property should be rushed to completion.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are
Expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
Within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours
Before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
Winds...conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
Dangerous.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are
Possible within the watch area...generally within 48 hours.
Interests elsewhere in the mid-atlantic states and new england
Should monitor the progress of Irene.
For storm information specific to your area in the united
States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please
Monitor products issued by your local national weather service
Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
The united states...please monitor products issued by your national
Meteorological service.
Discussion and 48-hour outlook
------------------------------
At 500 pm edt...2100 utc...the center of hurricane Irene was located
Near latitude 27.0 north...longitude 77.3 west. Irene is moving
Toward the north-northwest near 14 mph...22 km/h. This motion is
Expected to continue through tonight with a turn toward the north
By early friday. On the forecast track...the core of the
Hurricane will move north of the northwestern bahamas tonight...and
Pass well offshore of the east coast of central and north florida
Tonight and early friday. The hurricane is forecast to approach
The coast of north carolina on saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph...185 km/h...with higher
Gusts. Irene is a category three hurricane on the saffir-simpson
Hurricane wind scale. Some strengthening is possible tonight and
Friday.
Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane force winds extend
Outward up to 80 miles...130 km...from the center...and tropical
Storm force winds extend outward up to 290 miles...465 km.
The latest minimum central pressure reported by reconnaissance
Aircraft is 950 mb...28.05 inches.
Hazards affecting land
----------------------
Wind...hurricane and tropical storm conditions are occurring over
Portions of the northwestern bahamas...but should begin to diminish
Overnight. Tropical storm force winds are expected within the
Southern portion of the warning area along the united states east
Coast by late friday. Hurricane force winds are expected to first
Reach the hurricane warning area by saturday.
Storm surge...in the northwestern bahamas in areas of onshore winds
Near the center of Irene...an extremely dangerous storm surge will
Raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide
Levels over the northwestern bahamas. Water levels will gradually
Subside over the central bahamas tonight. Near the coast...the
Surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.
Storm surge...along the eastern coast of the united states...an
Extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much
As 5 to 10 feet above ground level within the hurricane warning
Area including the ablemarle and pamlico sounds. Near the
Coast...the surge will be accompanied by large...destructive... And
Life-threatening waves. Irene also has the potential to produce
Significant storm surge flooding within the hurricane watch area
Including portions of the chesapeake bay...tributaries...and the
Eastern shore.
Rainfall...Irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 6
To 12 inches over the northern bahamas. Storm total rainfall
Amounts of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15
Inches is expected over portions of eastern north carolina and in
The mid-atlantic states along the path of Irene.
Surf...swells generated by Irene are affecting portions of the coast
Of the southeastern united states. These swells will cause
Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.