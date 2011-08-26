Election Campaign Tip: Candidate's Name Is Important, Give It

Here is today's tip:
Give the voters something with your name on it
If your name is on it, use it. But if you’ve got something good, said former Sen. James David Cain, who would give away walking canes, “you don’t want to give ‘em away like pencils.” Make them ask for it, he says, and then tell them you have only one left. “Well, you can give the last one away four or five hundred times.”
