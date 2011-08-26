Hurricane Warnings Issued For New York City, Long Island, Martha's Vineyard, East CoastIrene

According to the 5PM EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center "a hurricane warning has been issued from north of Sandy Hook to

Block island...Marthas vineyard and Nantucket.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from north of sagamore Beach to the mouth of the merrimack river.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from the mouth of the Merrimack river to eastport maine.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect...

A hurricane warning is in effect for...* little river inlet north carolina northward to sagamore beach Massachusetts...including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck Sounds...delaware bay...chesapeake bay south of drum point...new York city...long island...long island sound...coastal connecticut And rhode island...block island...marthas vineyard and nantucket.

For storm information specific to your area...including possible Inland watches and warnings...please monitor products issued by Your local national weather service forecast office."

Hurricanes hitting New York City are very rare. The video below shows a newsreel of a Hurricane hitting the East Coast.