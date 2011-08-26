  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Hurricane Warnings Issued For New York City, Long Island, Martha's Vineyard, East CoastIrene
Friday, 26 August 2011 16:31

Hurricane Warnings Issued For New York City, Long Island, Martha's Vineyard, East CoastIrene

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

According to the 5PM EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center "a hurricane warning has been issued from north of Sandy Hook to

Sagamore beach Massachusetts...including New York City...Long Island...Long Island sound...coastal connecticut and rhode island...

 Block island...Marthas vineyard and Nantucket. 

A tropical storm warning has been issued from north of sagamore Beach to the mouth of the merrimack river.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from the mouth of the Merrimack river to eastport maine.  

Summary of watches and warnings in effect... 

A hurricane warning is in effect for...* little river inlet north carolina northward to sagamore beach Massachusetts...including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck Sounds...delaware bay...chesapeake bay south of drum point...new York city...long island...long island sound...coastal connecticut And rhode island...block island...marthas vineyard and nantucket.

 For storm information specific to your area...including possible Inland watches and warnings...please monitor products issued by Your local national weather service forecast office."

Hurricanes hitting New York City are very rare.  The video below shows a newsreel of a Hurricane hitting the East Coast.

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Hurricane Irene Path Edges Closer To North Carolina, Eyes On Washington, NYC The Jindal Challenge: Louisiana Is My Home »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1