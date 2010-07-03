BP Oil Spill: Army Corps Denies Louisiana JP Parish Rock Dikes

NEW ORLEANS – Today, July 3, 2010, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District commander Col. Al Lee denied a Jefferson Parish request to build rock dikes in the Barataria Basin. The dikes were for BP oil spill and hurricane protection.

In a letter to Jefferson Parish, Col. Lee offered (in part) the following explanation: “My effort to

facilitate a decision that best serves the public interest required careful review of the supporting

documentation you furnished and affording state and federal resource agencies and the scientific

community an opportunity to provide meaningful input on the proposed action.