BP Oil Spill: Army Corps Denies Louisiana JP Parish Rock Dikes

scientists and engineers of the New Orleans District, Mississippi Valley Division and Engineer
Research and Development Center (ERDC) conducted a technical assessment of the effects these structures would likely have on coastal processes, the attendant consequences for the Barataria Bay estuarine system, and relative benefit derived from these structures in reducing the intrusion of oil into the estuary. The findings I have reached based on close examination of the project and comments received from agency coordination raise very serious concern with granting authorization to perform this work in accordance with our emergency permit provisions.”
(Army corps press release)
On Jefferson Parish Councilman's Chris Roberts Facebook page, the councilman stated the following after the Corps rendered its decision:
After weeks of promises and delays the USACE has informed us that the rock permit application has been denied. A huge blow to our coastal communities as we enter the height of hurricane season.
Later Roberts said:
Personally I believe the USACE failed the people of New Orleans before and after Hurricane Katrina. This latest decision is yet another example of a broken bureaucratic process of disconnected talking heads that are far removed from reality.