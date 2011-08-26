Hurricane Irene Path Edges Closer To North Carolina, Eyes On Washington, NYC

The eye of Cape Lookout North Carolina and about 195 mi ssw of Cape Hatteras North Carolina.
The big story so far in the life of this storm is to what extent Irene will hurt New York City and perhaps to a lesser extent Washington D.C.
Here are excerpts from the advisory:
A hurricane warning is in effect for...
* little river inlet north carolina northward to sagamore beach
Massachusetts...including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck
Sounds...delaware bay...chesapeake bay south of drum point...new
York city...long island...long island sound...coastal connecticut
And rhode island...block island...marthas vineyard and nantucket.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for...
* north of edisto beach south carolina to little river inlet
* chesapeake bay from drum point northward and the tidal potomac
* north of sagamore beach to merrimack river
A tropical storm watch is in effect for...
* merrimack river to eastport maine
Interests in southeastern canada should monitor the progress of
Irene.
For storm information specific to your area in the united
States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please
Monitor products issued by your local national weather service
Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
The united states...please monitor products issued by your national
Meteorological service.
Discussion and 48-hour outlook
------------------------------
At 1100 pm edt...0300 utc...the center of hurricane irene was
Located near latitude 32.6 north...longitude 76.9 west. Irene is
Moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph...20 km/h...and this
General motion is expected to continue through tonight and saturday.
On the forecast track...the core of the hurricane will approach the
Coast of north carolina tonight and pass near or over the north
Carolina coast saturday morning. The hurricane is forecast to move
Near or over the mid-atlantic coast saturday night and move over
Southern new england on sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph...160 km/h...with higher
Gusts. Irene is a category two hurricane on the saffir-simpson
Hurricane wind scale. No significant change in strength is
Forecast before irene reaches the coast of north carolina. Some
Weakening is expected after that...but irene is forecast to remain
A hurricane as it moves along the mid-atlantic coast on sunday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles...150 km...from
The center...and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 290
Miles...465 km. During the past hour...a weatherflow automated
Station reported a sustained wind of 48 mph...78 km/h...and a gust
To 64 mph...104 km/h at the fort macon state park near atlantic
Beach north carolina.