Hurricane Irene Still Cited To Hit New York City Area, New NHC Advisory

Here is the pertinent information from the NHC:
Hurricane Irene moving across eastern north carolina...
Summary of 200 pm edt...1800 utc...information
----------------------------------------------
Location...35.5n 76.3w
About 45 mi...70 km wnw of cape hatteras north carolina
About 95 mi...155 km s of norfolk virginia
Maximum sustained winds...85 mph...140 km/h
Present movement...nne or 15 degrees at 15 mph...24 km/h
Minimum central pressure...950 mb...28.05 inches
Watches and warnings
--------------------
Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...
Environment canada has issued a tropical storm warning from the
United states border northeastward to fort lawrence including grand
Manan...and for the south coast of nova scotia from fort lawrence
To porters lake.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect...
A hurricane warning is in effect for...
* little river inlet north carolina northward to sagamore beach
Massachusetts...including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck
Sounds...delaware bay...chesapeake bay south of drum point...new
York city...long island...long island sound...coastal connecticut
And rhode island...block island...marthas vineyard and nantucket
A tropical storm warning is in effect for...
* chesapeake bay from drum point northward and the tidal potomac
* north of sagamore beach to eastport maine
* united states/canada border northeastward to fort lawrence
Including grand manan
* south coast of nova scotia from fort lawrence to porters lake
Interests elsewhere in eastern canada should monitor the progress of
Irene.
For storm information specific to your area in the united
States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please
Monitor products issued by your local national weather service
Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
The united states...please monitor products issued by your national
Meteorological service.
Discussion and 48-hour outlook
------------------------------
At 200 pm edt...1800 utc...the center of hurricane irene was
Located near latitude 35.5 north...longitude 76.3 west. Irene is
Moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph...20 km/h. A
North-northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is
Expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track...the
Center of irene will move across northeastern north carolina this
Afternoon. The hurricane is forecast to move near or over the
Mid-atlantic coast tonight and move over southern new england on
Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph...140 km/h...with higher
Gusts. Slight weakening is forecast as irene crosses eastern north
Carolina...but irene is forecast to remain at or near hurricane
Strength as it moves near or over the mid-atlantic states and
Approaches new england.
Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend
Outward up to 90 miles...150 km...from the center...and tropical-
Storm-force winds extend outward up to 260 miles...415 km. A wind
Gust to 78 mph was recently measured at cape hatteras north
Carolina. A wind gust to 67 mph was recently reported at langley
Air force base in southeastern virginia.
The latest minimum pressure reported from a dropsonde released by an
Air force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft was 950 mb...28.05
Inches.
Hazards affecting land
----------------------
Wind...tropical-storm-force winds will spread northward along the
Mid-atlantic coast today with hurricane conditions expected by
Tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach southern
New england late this evening with hurricane conditions expected by
Sunday morning. Winds affecting the upper floors of high-rise
Buildings will be significantly stronger than those near
Ground-level.
Storm surge...an extremely dangerous storm tide will raise water
Levels by as much as 5 to 9 feet above ground level in the
Hurricane warning area in north carolina...including the albemarle
And pamlico sounds. Storm surge will raise water levels by as much
As 4 to 8 feet above ground level within the hurricane warning area
From the north carolina/virginia border northward to cape cod
Including southern portions of the chesapeake bay and its
Tributaries. Near the coast...the surge will be accompanied by
Large...destructive...and life-threatening waves. Higher than
Normal astronomical tides are occurring this weekend. Coastal and
River flooding will be highest in areas where the peak surge occurs
Around the time of high tide. Storm tide and surge values are very
Location-specific...and users are urged to consult products issued
By their local national weather service offices.
Rainfall...irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of
6 to 12 inches...with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches...from
Eastern north carolina northward through the mid-atlantic states
Into eastern new york and interior new england. These rains...
Combined with heavy rains over the past few weeks...could cause
Widespread flooding...life-threatening flash floods...and
Significant uprooting of trees due to rain-softened grounds.
Surf...large swells generated by irene are affecting much of the
Coast of the united states. These swells will cause
Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Tornadoes...isolated tornadoes are possible over southeastern
Virginia...eastern maryland...delaware...and southern new jersey
Through this evening.