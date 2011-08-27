Hurricane Irene Still Cited To Hit New York City Area, New NHC Advisory

The Hurricane Irene hurricane warnings at this hour are: Little river inlet north carolina northward to sagamore beach Massachusetts...including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck Sounds...delaware bay...chesapeake bay south of drum point...new York city...long island...long island sound...coastal connecticut And rhode island...block island...marthas vineyard and nantucket

The National Hurricane Center has just issued the latest intermediate advisory at 200 pm edt. The latest models indicate that Irene will hit near New York City. Currently New York City (NYC) has evacuated hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Here is the pertinent information from the NHC:

Hurricane Irene moving across eastern north carolina...

Summary of 200 pm edt...1800 utc...information

----------------------------------------------

Location...35.5n 76.3w

About 45 mi...70 km wnw of cape hatteras north carolina

About 95 mi...155 km s of norfolk virginia

Maximum sustained winds...85 mph...140 km/h

Present movement...nne or 15 degrees at 15 mph...24 km/h

Minimum central pressure...950 mb...28.05 inches

Watches and warnings

--------------------

Changes in watches and warnings with this advisory...

Environment canada has issued a tropical storm warning from the

United states border northeastward to fort lawrence including grand

Manan...and for the south coast of nova scotia from fort lawrence

To porters lake.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect...

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

* little river inlet north carolina northward to sagamore beach

Massachusetts...including the pamlico...albemarle...and currituck

Sounds...delaware bay...chesapeake bay south of drum point...new

York city...long island...long island sound...coastal connecticut

And rhode island...block island...marthas vineyard and nantucket

A tropical storm warning is in effect for...

* chesapeake bay from drum point northward and the tidal potomac

* north of sagamore beach to eastport maine

* united states/canada border northeastward to fort lawrence

Including grand manan

* south coast of nova scotia from fort lawrence to porters lake

Interests elsewhere in eastern canada should monitor the progress of

Irene.

For storm information specific to your area in the united

States...including possible inland watches and warnings...please

Monitor products issued by your local national weather service

Forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

The united states...please monitor products issued by your national

Meteorological service.

Discussion and 48-hour outlook

------------------------------

At 200 pm edt...1800 utc...the center of hurricane irene was

Located near latitude 35.5 north...longitude 76.3 west. Irene is

Moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph...20 km/h. A

North-northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is

Expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track...the

Center of irene will move across northeastern north carolina this

Afternoon. The hurricane is forecast to move near or over the

Mid-atlantic coast tonight and move over southern new england on

Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph...140 km/h...with higher

Gusts. Slight weakening is forecast as irene crosses eastern north

Carolina...but irene is forecast to remain at or near hurricane

Strength as it moves near or over the mid-atlantic states and

Approaches new england.

Irene is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend

Outward up to 90 miles...150 km...from the center...and tropical-

Storm-force winds extend outward up to 260 miles...415 km. A wind

Gust to 78 mph was recently measured at cape hatteras north

Carolina. A wind gust to 67 mph was recently reported at langley

Air force base in southeastern virginia.

The latest minimum pressure reported from a dropsonde released by an

Air force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft was 950 mb...28.05

Inches.

Hazards affecting land

----------------------

Wind...tropical-storm-force winds will spread northward along the

Mid-atlantic coast today with hurricane conditions expected by

Tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach southern

New england late this evening with hurricane conditions expected by

Sunday morning. Winds affecting the upper floors of high-rise

Buildings will be significantly stronger than those near

Ground-level.





Storm surge...an extremely dangerous storm tide will raise water

Levels by as much as 5 to 9 feet above ground level in the

Hurricane warning area in north carolina...including the albemarle

And pamlico sounds. Storm surge will raise water levels by as much

As 4 to 8 feet above ground level within the hurricane warning area

From the north carolina/virginia border northward to cape cod

Including southern portions of the chesapeake bay and its

Tributaries. Near the coast...the surge will be accompanied by

Large...destructive...and life-threatening waves. Higher than

Normal astronomical tides are occurring this weekend. Coastal and

River flooding will be highest in areas where the peak surge occurs

Around the time of high tide. Storm tide and surge values are very

Location-specific...and users are urged to consult products issued

By their local national weather service offices.

Rainfall...irene is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of

6 to 12 inches...with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches...from

Eastern north carolina northward through the mid-atlantic states

Into eastern new york and interior new england. These rains...

Combined with heavy rains over the past few weeks...could cause

Widespread flooding...life-threatening flash floods...and

Significant uprooting of trees due to rain-softened grounds.

Surf...large swells generated by irene are affecting much of the

Coast of the united states. These swells will cause

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Tornadoes...isolated tornadoes are possible over southeastern

Virginia...eastern maryland...delaware...and southern new jersey

Through this evening.