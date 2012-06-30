Expert on Hargrove's voice in New Orleans Saints Bounty Case Problematic For Goodell

As per Florio: The decision of the NFL to rely so heavily and publicly on a 10-second snippet of tape harvested by NFL Films has created concern in some league circles that the entire NFL Films vault will now be scrutinized by the lawyers suing the league for concussions incurred by former players.

The NFLs video tape of Jonathan Hargrove say he wanted his money could eventually be a real problem for the NFL. Aaccording to Mike Florio, a voice expert judged the voice wasn't Hargrove's. That could damage the over-all potency of the bounty case. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have more difficulty now proving that the Saints had a bounty system.

Saints/Hornets owner Tom Benson may move the re-charged NBA team to a new practice facility near the Saints complex in Metairie. Hornets GM Dell Demps said having the proposed practice facility near the Saints would be "fun like a campus." Earlier this month Gov. Bo0y Jindal signed off on the state capital outlay bill which would will include up to $60 million as part of the deal to keep the Hornets in New Orleans through 2024. The Hornets practice at the Alario Center in Westwego. Maybe the Hornets could challenge the Saints to a pickup basketball game...

Daniel Jeremiah of NFC.com was asked to rank Drew Brees, Michael Vick and LaDanian Tomlinson 1-2-3 if he had select from the 2001 draft. "I would have Brees No. 1," said Jeremiah. "He is a sure-fire Hall of Fame quarterback. He will go down in history as one of the league's most execrate passers. Also, his value extends beyond the playing field because of his ability to lead and motivate his teammates." Brees was picked in the second round of the 2001 draft...



Ben Grubbs will replace Carl Nicks at guard for the Saints this season. Grubbs, a Pro Bowl player like Nicks, will be playing next to LT Jermon Bushrod. "He's a Pro Bowl player," said Bushrod. "He is good. He understands the game. He's a very smart, cerebral player so I am definitely excited about the situation at hand." Said Grubbs, "When transitions are made you can't step back. With the help of my coaches and teammates, I was able to learn the system fairly quickly. I know what I expect from myself. I set my standards high."...

An arbitrator expects to rule within a week on arguments presented Wednesday concerning the Saints' use of the NFL's franchise tag on quarterback Drew Brees, NFL Players Association outside counsel Jeffrey Kessler said.

Arbitrator Stephen Burbank, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is handling the matter of how to interpret language in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, which requires any club that designates a player as a franchise player for the third time to give that player a 44 percent raise.

Brees, once a franchise tag player with San Diego, has been designated New Orleans' franchise player in 2012. The QB seeks clarity on whether the raise for third-time franchise players applies to his career, or only his stint with one team.

Burbank ''said he will have a decision within one week and we're going to eagerly await that decision,'' Kessler said.

The ruling could affect Brees' ongoing efforts to reach a long-term contract with the Saints, and also could set a precedent for other players who face the prospect of being named a franchise player multiple times.

If Burbank decides the 44 percent raise would kick in when Brees receives the tag for the third time in his career, the Saints would have to pay him more than $23 million in 2013 if they made him their franchise player a second year in a row. However, if Burbank rules for the NFL and the Saints, then Brees would only be due a 20 percent raise to about $19.6 million.

Attorney Ben Block argued the case for the NFL.

The franchise tag gives NFL teams the ability to maintain exclusive negotiating rights with one player each season. New Orleans designated Brees, 33, its franchise player in March after the club was unable to reach a new long-term extension with the record-setting quarterback before his previous six-year, $60 million contract expired.

Brees and the Saints still have until July 16 to negotiate a new long-term deal. Otherwise, Brees would have the option of signing his franchise tender of about $16.3 million for the 2012 season. He could also sit out, but has said this week he does not intend to do so.