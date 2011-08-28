Louisiana Sports: Reggie Bush Fizzles, JaMarcus Russell Owes, LSU Shines

Reggie Bush rushed five times for a minus 1-yard loss for the Dolphins on Saturday night. According to the Miami Herald, "There are already questions about whether he will be able to effectively run between the tackles, but he will have little chance to improve otherwise without improvement in the blocking."...Cardinals rookie Patrick Peterson intercepted a Philip Rivers pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown against the Chargers on Saturday night. The former LSU All-American also returned a punt for 23 yards...



Former LSU and Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell has paid the $223,180.05 he owed the state of California for failing to pay taxes, and the lien the state had has been released. But Russell doesn't have all his financial troubles behind him. He's still behind on the payments on his $2.4 million Bay Area mansion and that home is expected to be sold in a foreclosure auction. Last year, Russell showed up for a Redskins workout weighing 286 pounds and wasn't signed. He hasn't been contacted by any team this season...

The 2011 LSU football media guide is out and it is one of the better ones in college football. Inside the 208 pages are bios on coaches and players, all Tigers records and statistics and traditions of LSU. You may buy by the guide for $25 at LSUsports.net or the LSU Sports Shop. This season's guide's cover features a Tigers game at night in Tiger Stadium. Following is the message on the cover: "It is a pantheon of concrete & steel alongside the father of waters. It is a city that rises, it is the humidity of autumn evenings that drapes stately oaks & broad magnolias. It is haunted and it is loud. It is Halloween Night & Cannon blasts. It is Louisiana gumbo of humanity that cheers its Tigers to victory & destroys the dreams of invading foes.



"Chance of rain is...never! It is the cathedral of college football & worships here. When the sun finds its home in the western sky it is a field of glory for sure..but much more than that it is a sacred place and it's Saturday night in Death Valley."...

