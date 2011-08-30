Hebert: New Orleans Saints Must Step Up "D" To Beat Team Like Green Bay



Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins is the Saints' best defensive player and the team suffers when he's not in the game. Remember last season's playoff loss to Seattle? The Saints need a veteran backup safety. They didn't resign safety Darren Sharper, 35, and went for a workout with the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick didn't sign him either, so he may be headed to a TV analyst job.



"They're going to have to play better defense than they did against the Texans and even the Raiders, a whole lot better if we're going to beat a team like the Packers to open the season, said Hebert."

The Saints went all out and played veterans too long to post a good preseason record which would boost ticket sales in the regular season. They were 3-11 that first season.



You may not care for preseason games. Most people, including veteran players like Saints defensive tackle Shaun Rogers, don't. Most veteran players (Brett Favre) didn't believe training camps and preseason games are necessary.



Who, after watching the 2006 Saints in coach Sean Payton's first season, thought they would finish one game away from the Super Bowl?



Here's one of my favorite NFL preseason stories:



In August, 1957, coach Buddy Parker's Lions were still in training camp. In a talk to about 600 Lions boosters, Parker was expected to come forth with the usual coaching cliches, but Parker stunned them with this: "I can't handle this team anymore. It's the worst team I've ever seen in training camp. They have no life, no go, just completely a dead team. I'm leaving Detroit tonight."



The Lions with Bobby Layne at quarterback went 8-4 that season and won the NFL Championship Game.



Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres showed up with her crew at a Saints practice at Oxnard where she huddled with Drew Brees. On Twitter last Friday, DeGeneres posted a picture of her running a play with the quarterback and other players along with this message: "Who Dat? It's me. Getting the Saints ready. That's Drew Brees in red. I'm wearing the stylish helmet." DeGeneres, Metairie born, is taking credit for the Saints beating the Raiders on Sunday night...



Jeremy Shockey a life saver? He was for Panthers team mate and tight end Ben Hartsock, who was choking on a piece of pork tenderloin lodged in his throat. Hartsock couldn't breathe and Shockey ran over and gave him the Heimlich Maneuver, freeing the obstruction from his throat. "He hit me pretty hard and saved my life," said Hartsock...

by Ed Staton

