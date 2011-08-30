  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • As Oregon Showdown Nears Lawyer Says Lift LSU’s Jefferson’s Suspension
Tuesday, 30 August 2011 10:04

As Oregon Showdown Nears Lawyer Says Lift LSU’s Jefferson’s Suspension

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

LSUJordan Jefferson's lawyer says he will asked the university and coach Les Miles to consider lifting the LSU quarterback's suspension while the legal process plays out in the case of a recent bar brawl  involving numerous LSU football players. Jefferson was suspended for missing curfew on the night of the brawl...

 

Some hither, others yon: Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas believes Saturday's showdown with LSU is a bigger game than last season's BCS National Championship Game. "That game helps me prepare me because it's really the same kind of game, he told the Oregonian. "It's a different game, a way bigger game to me, a bigger that the national championship game because it's our opening game. It's like the championship game. If we lose this game, it's a done season."...

Against Oregon, LSU will need leadership from quarterback Jarrett Lee. They don't need him to win the game -- there's plenty of talent around to do that -- they just need consistency, which hasn't been Lee's strength in the past, but he's getting another opportunity in his final season. The Tigers might be better off with someone at quarterback who wants to make the most of it.; The Ducks are favored by 3 points...If Gaddafi is looking for  a place where  no one will find him, he should go to a Tulane home football game. No one will find him there...Former Saints RB Mike Bell and LSU tight end Richard Dickson have been cut by the Lions...



Tigerdroppings.com has taken a look at LSU's recruitment of quarterbacks:

2005   Ryan Perrilloux (later kicked off team)
2006   No QBs signed.
2007   Jarrett Lee signed
2008   Jordan Jefferson signed
2009   Chris Garrett (left team)   Russell Sheppard (designated as an athlete).
2010   Zach Lee (signed baseball contract with Dodgers)
 "That's basically two quarterbacks that are finishing out with LSU
And now we're expecting a quarterback to come in who was kicked out of Georgia. This guy is going to lead the charge? Boy oh boy."

by Ed Staton

(Visit Louisiana Sports t\Talk.com to order you Matt Ingram jerseys and LSU/Oregon game shirts).

Buy Saints Merchandise From ShopWhoDat

Shop NewOrleansMart.Com For Merchandise

Get Your Louisiana merchand LouisianaMart.Com


Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below

New Orleans Saints

 



Published in Latest Buzz
Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Ed Staton
More in this category: « Roller Coaster Week-- LSU, Irene, Katrina, New Orleans Marsh Fire, Saints, Whew! Hebert: New Orleans Saints Must Step Up "D" To Beat Team Like Green Bay »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1