As Oregon Showdown Nears Lawyer Says Lift LSU’s Jefferson’s Suspension

Jordan Jefferson's lawyer says he will asked the university and coach Les Miles to consider lifting the LSU quarterback's suspension while the legal process plays out in the case of a recent bar brawl involving numerous LSU football players. Jefferson was suspended for missing curfew on the night of the brawl...

Some hither, others yon: Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas believes Saturday's showdown with LSU is a bigger game than last season's BCS National Championship Game. "That game helps me prepare me because it's really the same kind of game, he told the Oregonian. "It's a different game, a way bigger game to me, a bigger that the national championship game because it's our opening game. It's like the championship game. If we lose this game, it's a done season."...

Against Oregon, LSU will need leadership from quarterback Jarrett Lee. They don't need him to win the game -- there's plenty of talent around to do that -- they just need consistency, which hasn't been Lee's strength in the past, but he's getting another opportunity in his final season. The Tigers might be better off with someone at quarterback who wants to make the most of it.; The Ducks are favored by 3 points...If Gaddafi is looking for a place where no one will find him, he should go to a Tulane home football game. No one will find him there...Former Saints RB Mike Bell and LSU tight end Richard Dickson have been cut by the Lions...





Tigerdroppings.com has taken a look at LSU's recruitment of quarterbacks:



2005 Ryan Perrilloux (later kicked off team)

2006 No QBs signed.

2007 Jarrett Lee signed

2008 Jordan Jefferson signed

2009 Chris Garrett (left team) Russell Sheppard (designated as an athlete).

2010 Zach Lee (signed baseball contract with Dodgers)

"That's basically two quarterbacks that are finishing out with LSU

And now we're expecting a quarterback to come in who was kicked out of Georgia. This guy is going to lead the charge? Boy oh boy."

by Ed Staton

