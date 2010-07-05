Jefferson Parish Politics: Capella Will Run for Assessor, Not President

There will be a Special Election in April 2011 to select someone to serve the remainder of Chehardy's term.
Capella, a former State Representative, was elected Councilman-At-Large in 2004 defeating then-District Councilman Ed Muniz, who was term-limited.
Capella's decision leaves the other Councilman-At-Large John Young has the overwhelming favorite in the October Special Election to serve the remainder of former Parish President Aaron Broussard's term. Qualifying for the Special Election for Parish President is this week.
by Walt Bennetti, Publisher of ClickJefferson.com