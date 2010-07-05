Jefferson Parish Politics: Capella Will Run for Assessor, Not President Written by Jefferson Parish Politics, Capella Will Run for Assessor, Not President

Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Tom Capella, rumored to be a candidate for Parish President, has decided that he will forgo the Parish Presidency and instead run for Jefferson Parish Assessor. Capella seeks to replace longtime Assessor Lawrence Chehardy who announced his resignation effective January 1st, 2011.