  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Jefferson Parish Politics: Capella Will Run for Assessor, Not President
Monday, 05 July 2010 11:19

Jefferson Parish Politics: Capella Will Run for Assessor, Not President

Written by Jefferson Parish Politics, Capella Will Run for Assessor, Not President
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Tom Capella, rumored to be a candidate for Parish President, has decided that he will forgo the Parish Presidency and instead run for Jefferson Parish Assessor. Capella seeks to replace longtime Assessor Lawrence Chehardy who announced his resignation effective January 1st, 2011.

There will be a Special Election in April 2011 to select someone to serve the remainder of Chehardy's term.

Capella, a former State Representative, was elected Councilman-At-Large in 2004 defeating then-District Councilman Ed Muniz, who was term-limited.

Capella's decision leaves the other Councilman-At-Large John Young has the overwhelming favorite in the October Special Election to serve the remainder of former Parish President Aaron Broussard's term. Qualifying for the Special Election for Parish President is this week.

by Walt Bennetti, Publisher of ClickJefferson.com

Published in Latest Buzz
More in this category: « Nick Lord's Kate Middleton portrait belly up to the tease New Orleans elections: Clarkson, Bagneris, surprises and more the same »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1