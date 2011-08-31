HUD Official, Landrieu To Meet For Funding For Iberville Projects In New Orleans

HUD Assistant Secretary Sandra B. Henriquez will join Mayor Mitch Landrieu and HANO Administrative Receiver David Gilmore to officially announce the Housing Authority of New Orleans will receive a $30.5 million HUD Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant.





The funding will be used to redevelop the distressed housing at Iberville public housing development and revitalize the Treme neighborhood.

New Orleans is one of five cities to receive a first-ever Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant. The other cities are Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle.

Iberville has been a controversial housing project due to its close proximity to Canal Street, the business district and the French Quarter. It was seriously damaged due to Katrina.

