Candidate For Louisiana Speaker Meets With JIndal, Turns GOP

House Speaker Pro-Tempore Joel Robideaux today announced that he is joining the Republican Party. A news release was sent out by the Louisiana House of Representatives this morning declaring "Robideaux Joins GOP". It has well reported that Robideaux is a candidate for Speaker of the House and that Governor Jindal would like the next Speaker, repacing Jim Tucker, to be a Republican. Robideaux has been an Independent and was elected in his Pro Tempore position in an election that ruffled a few feathers and split across party lines.

Below is the press release:

Robideaux said, "After meeting privately today with Governor Jindal and discussing the matter with him, I have decided to become a member of the Republican Party.

" As a lifelong Independent, I have always been a conservative.



"During my political career, I have prided myself on being able to work with everyone, no matter their party affiliation, and to forge coalitions and consensus to pass legislation beneficial to our state and our citizens. This will not change. I simply believe I can do the most good by aligning myself with the party."

After meeting with Robideaux, Governor Jindal issued the following statement.



"We met with Joel today and we're happy to welcome him to the Republican Party. Joel has always been a friend and we look forward to continuing to work with him on conservative reforms that will grow Louisiana's economy and make state government more efficient and more effective for Louisianians."

Robideaux said his voting record is a testament to his conservative ideals.



In 2009 and 2011, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) selected Robideaux to receive its Guardian of Small Business Award, making him the only two-time recipient of the award.



In 2006, he was one of only 50 legislators from across the country selected to participate in the Program for Emerging Political Leaders: Preparing the Next Generation of Leadership in America sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Administration.



Elected to the House in a special election in 2004, Robideaux served on the House Civil Law and Procedure, Natural Resources and Retirement committees during his first term. In 2008, he was appointed chairman of the House Retirement Committee and serves on the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay, and Legislative Budgetary Control Council. He was elected Speaker Pro Tempore in 2010. He is also a member of the Acadiana Delegation and the Louisiana Rural Caucus.



Robideaux represents House District 45, which encompasses part of Lafayette Parish. He becomes the 57 Republican in the 105-member House of Representatives.

