BP Oil Spill Closer To New Orleans, Part of Lake Pontchartrain Closed

For most people living in New Orleans and on shores of Lake Pontchartrain, the BP oil spill was affecting the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico which is the Southern part of Louisiana. Now, the oil spill is reaching into waterways much closer to New Orleans and the bedroom towns that circle Lake Pontchartrain.

Here is a closure report affecting waters that lead into the Lake.BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Robert Barham announced the following closure to recreational and commercial fishing in portions of Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes effective immediately today, July 5, 2010.These precautionary fishing closures are due to new reports of oil, strong easterly winds and higher than normal tides.St. Bernard, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish ClosuresThe portion of saltwater water areas of the state east of the Mississippi River north of the southern shoreline of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet and the southern shoreline of Lake Pontchartrain from the double rig line westward to 89 degrees 51 minutes 35 seconds west longitude and the US Hwy 11 bridge in Lake Pontchartrain. In addition to those waters currently closed to recreational and commercial fishing, major water bodies included in this fishing closure include the Biloxi Marsh, Lake Borgne, Lake St. Catherine, Chef Menteur, Unknown and Rigoletes Passes and a portion of Lake Pontchartrain.St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish ClosuresThe portion of state inside waters east of the Mississippi River north of 29 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds north latitude and south of the southern shoreline of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet from the double rig line westward to 89 degrees 41 minutes 00 seconds west longitude. In addition to those waters currently closed to recreational and commercial fishing, major water bodies included in this fishing closure include Lakes Machias and Fortuna, Bay Gardene and Bay Crabe and Black and California Bays.Precautionary closures of recreational and commercial fishing have been implemented based on the best information the Secretary of the department receives from field biologists, staff and trajectory models from NOAA.Once reports of oil are received, LDWF initiates a field survey and immediate seafood testing in the suspected areas. Closures are subsequently made with the intent to be as safe as possible, while not closing any fishing areas unnecessarily. As test results come back clearing the area, effected waters are then reopened.LDWF continues to work closely with DHH in an effort to assess all opportunities to resume normal fishing activities on Louisiana's coast and guarantee the safety of Louisiana's seafood.