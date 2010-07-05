BP Oil Spill: New Orleans, St. Tammany Leaders Discuss Tar Ball Pontchartrain Risks

“I was out at Fort Pike earlier this morning and can attest that our assets are in place and crews are picking up tar balls as quickly as the weather conditions permit,” said Mayor Landrieu. “We have always asserted that this is going to be a long, tough slog, but I remain confident that every asset we have available is being deployed to protect the
“We are continuing to utilize all our resources to remove the tar balls in the area,” said President Davis. “We are actively monitoring
In a combined effort to keep available assets ahead of need, an additional 30 vessels of opportunity are being called into service immediately.
It has now been 77 days since the Deepwater Horizon exploded.
“The oil flow doesn’t respect parish boundaries, so we will continue to work together to ensure that every action imaginable is being taken to protect Lake Pontchartrain- an important natural and recreational resource bounded by six parishes- which connects the New Orleans metropolitan area. This disaster threatens both our natural resources and the economic livelihoods of many of our residents and we will remain vigilant as we fight to save our way of life,” said Landrieu and Davis.
Approximately 150,000 feet of boom has been deployed as part of joint protection efforts and 35 barges are in place to close off six different cuts or passes should oil creep farther into
Last week, officials from both parishes requested 9,000 feet of a permeable filter fence material called X-Tex, which can be placed on the shoreline to impede oil while letting water pass through. An additional request of X-Tex is expected to be made this week.
In late May, Mayor Landrieu and President Davis asked the U.S. Coast Guard to approve the building a series of earthen berms and rock dikes in
Earlier today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Robert Barham announced the following closure to recreational and commercial fishing in portions of Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes effective immediately today, July 5, 2010.BP Oil Spill Closer To New Orleans, Part of Lake Pontchartrain Closed