Election Campaign Tips: Fundraising Events Pitfalls

In today’s “How to get elected” tips, (howtogetelected.com), John Maginnis and Liz Mangham discuss the risks of fundraising events--they are meant to obtain money from your friends' friends, not yours.

Do events with other people’s people.

Fundraising events can be more trouble than they are worth, warns consultant Liz Mangham. If someone wants to host an event for you, make sure they invite their friends and associates, not yours. Events are for meeting new circles of supporters and contributors. Also, be sure that the host is covering the full cost of the event, which must be reported as an in-kind contribution.

Election Tips: Your Money, District And Campaign Materials

