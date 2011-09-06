  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 06 September 2011 09:49

Bobby Jindal Qualifies As Candidate For Louisiana Governor

Bobby JindalLouisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has qualified for the position Governor Of Louisiana today.   More on qualifying...

Update: As of 3:43 pm: 

Jindal has picked up two opponents--Ron Caesar and William Robert "Bob" Lang Jr.  Lang ran for U.S. Senate in 2010 against David Vitter.  Caesar was a major promoter of a Jindal recall effort.

Jindal is not expected to be opposed by any candidate with money or name recognition.  No major Democrat is expected to run for Governor and possibly not for any statewide office.

Attorney General James D. "Buddy" Caldwell,  Interim Secretary of State "Tom" Schedler, Treasurer John Kennedy and Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne have qualified for their current offices, respectively.

 Plaquesmines Parish President Billy Nungesser has qualified for the Lt. Governor's spot and current Agriculture Secretary Mike Strain has qualified for re-election. 

House Speaker Jim Tucker has qualified for Secretary of State;  Commissioner Jim Donelon has qualified for the Insurance Commissioner seat.

Qualifying closes Thursday afternoon

