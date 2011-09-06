Did GOP Poll Close Door On Jindal Democrat Foe?

Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal seems assured of a second term as Louisiana’s chief executive after the state’s Democratic Party failed to find a viable candidate to challenge him. A poll, paid for by a unnamed group of Louisiana businessmen and conducted by Verne Kennedy of 500 white voters only, concluded that Jindal was vulnerable if challenged by a well-known, well-financed opponent.

Jindal had 62% when the white voters were asked if they would vote to re-elect him. But in another question, after a number of issues were mentioned, such as the governor raising campaign funds outside Louisiana and his failure to provide transparency in the governor’s office, Jindal re-elect numbers dropped to 50%.

Kennedy said that the 62% re-elect number among whites equals just under 50% of all voters, even if Jindal gets 10% of the black vote.

The Louisiana Democratic Party was urging state Sen. Rob Marionneaux, D-Livonia, to jump into the race. After the Kennedy poll was released, Marionneaux said he was giving a run for governor some thought.

But the Louisiana Republican Party commissioned Southern Media and Opinion Research of Baton Rouge to do another poll pitting Jindal against Marionneaux and Democrat Tara Hollis, a school teacher from Claiborne Parish, who has said she is running.

The results of that poll showed Jindal with 58.5%, Marionneaux with 8.4%, Hollis with 6.2%, and 26.9% undecided.

That’s all it took for Marionneaux to announce that he had decided not to enter the governor’s race, leaving Hollis as the lone Democrat on the ballot.

Some other minor candidates may qualify this week. They usually do.

Interestingly, the poll also discovered that 59.6% of those polled have a favorable opinion of the state Legislature.

by Lou Gehrig, Publisher of Fax-Net

