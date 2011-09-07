Democrat Hollis, Climbs In Louisiana Governor’s Race Vs. Jindal, Where’s Georges?

Another possible candidate, as reported by Bayoubuzz on Tuesday is John Georges, the multi-millionaire from New Orleans who lost in his first bid for Governor in 2007.
Hollis, a school teacher is from Haynesville Louisiana.
Should Georges enter the race as a Democrat, one interesting question that might emerge is whether the Louisiana Democratic Party which has not fielded a candidate in any statewide race this year other than the Governor’s Race, so far, would support any one candidate to defeat Jindal and if so, which one.
The question might be moot should Georges not qualify by tomorrow afternoon and should no other Democrat run for the Governor’s Office.
It has been reported that Jindal has raised over 13 million dollars for his campaign run and Hollis has raised less than 5,000.
Georges has essentially funded hisown run for Governor in 2007 but did raise other’s people’s money in his bid for New Orleans Mayor, a race won by Mitch Landrieu
