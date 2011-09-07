  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Democrat Hollis, Climbs In Louisiana Governor’s Race Vs. Jindal, Where’s Georges?
Wednesday, 07 September 2011 15:43

Democrat Hollis, Climbs In Louisiana Governor’s Race Vs. Jindal, Where’s Georges?

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Tara Hollis Democrat Tara Hollis has qualified in Baton Rouge to run for Governor.

The odds-on favorite is incumbent Republican Bobby Jindal.  In addition to Hollis, perennial candidate Cary Deaton, also a Democrat, has filed his papers today for the top state job.  On Tuesday, three minor candidates qualified for the spot.

 Another possible candidate, as reported by Bayoubuzz on Tuesday is John Georges, the multi-millionaire from New Orleans who lost in his first bid for Governor in 2007. 

Hollis, a school teacher is from Haynesville Louisiana.

Should Georges enter the race as a Democrat, one interesting question that might emerge is whether the Louisiana Democratic Party which has not fielded a candidate in any statewide race this year other than the Governor’s Race, so far, would support any one candidate to defeat Jindal and if so, which one.

The question might be moot should Georges not qualify by tomorrow afternoon and should no other Democrat run for the Governor’s Office.

It has been reported that Jindal has raised over 13 million dollars for his campaign run and Hollis has raised less than 5,000.

Georges has essentially funded hisown run for Governor in 2007 but did raise other’s people’s money in his bid for New Orleans Mayor, a race won by Mitch Landrieu  

Louisiana Politics: Robideaux's Move,VitterJindal, Rick Perry, Obama

GOP Poll
  
                                                       

 

 

WATCH THE AMAZING VIDEOS ON KATRINAANNIVERSARY.COM

SHARE THE SITE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FOLLOWERS 

Shop NewOrleansMart.Com For Merchandise

Get Your Louisiana merchand LouisianaMart.Com


Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below

Also Click here and Join:

Louisiana Politics And Government
LouisianaPoliticsAnd Government
Join Bayoubuzz'sLouisianaPolitics and Government community is a social media site that is designed to help connect people, government and politics in Louisiana.

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Take New Orleans Saints Vs. Green Bay Packers In NBC Televised Game Opening 2011 The Many Faces Of New Orleans's Garland Robinette »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1