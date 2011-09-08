  • You are here:  
Thursday, 08 September 2011 15:52

Fayard Will Not Run For Louisiana Statewide Office Either

Written by
Caroline Fayard will not seek statewide elective office. Here is her statement:
 


My fellow Louisianans,

After much reflection, prayer, and consultation with close friends and family, I have decided not to seek statewide elected office in 2011.

When I ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2010, I did so because of a genuine desire to promote our state, its people, and our culture.  Reflective of Louisiana’s values, I ran an authentic, hard-charging, and independent campaign, and many of you responded.

In the time since I have grown more determined than ever to work as hard as possible to make a contribution to the state I so dearly love. The paths available to making that contribution are many, but the race for Louisiana’s Secretary State is not the correct one.   My decision has not been easy, nor expected, and I hope it is seen as a demonstration of service above self.

I remain convinced there is a place for all people—regardless of age, race, gender, or party affiliation—in Louisiana’s leadership team.  All persons should be encouraged, as I have been, in their call to public service.  Now more than ever new ideas and new ways are needed to reach our full potential, and I look forward to supporting those candidates who best articulate a vision of a more inclusive and progressive Louisiana. 

I want to genuinely thank all my supporters for staying involved and realizing that Louisiana is worth it. I will be here, and I too will stay involved.  Thank you for your support, and I look forward to working with you towards a brighter future. 

Earlier in the afternoon, John Georges also opted out of a statewide run.  He had said this week he was seriously considering running for Governor. 

 by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
