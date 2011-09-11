LSU Tigers Smashes Northwestern State, Mississippi State Next

The Tigers next face Mississippi State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Starkville on ESPN. Northwestern State fell to 1-1 and 0-11 all-time against the Tigers.



LSU (2-0) ran for 175 yards, threw for 225, built a 28-3 halftime lead with a 30-second drive in the final minute and never looked back.



'I like the way our team played this game," said Tigers coach Les Miles. "We came out and played with intensity in all three phases. The defense played like they're supposed to. No matter who came into the game, they played the same way.



"Offensively, we were more efficient than in the past at times. We threw the ball efficiently and caught it well. We had control of the situations and were able to do what we needed to."



"LSU is definitely the No. 1 team in the country," said Demons coach Bradley Dale Peveto, a former Tigers assistant coach under Miles. They are a great football team. Class act. Not a better place to play in the country than Tiger Stadium. Our team played hard." Bradley brought all of his 110 players to the game to experience a game in Tiger Stadium.



Tigers starting quarterback Jarrett Lee played the first half and was nearly perfect, completing 9-of-10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore transfer Zach Mettenberger saw his first action at LSU, as he played the entire second half and was almost as impressive statistically. Mettenberger was 8-of-11 passing for 92 yards with a 44- yard touchdown.]



Tigers wide receiver Rueben Randle caught five passes for 121 yards, including a 43-yarder from Lee on the Tigers' first play from scrimmage. Odell Beckham Jr., the freshman from Newman, added five catches for 40 yards, while Kadron Boone caught his first touchdown pass at LSU.



However, it was LSU's ground game which did the most of the damage around the goal line. Michael Ford rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns while Alfred Blue added 53 yards and a score. Steve Ware, the Tigers' starting tailback, was used only six times, including touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards in a span 0of 77 seconds.



The Demons struggled against the speedy Tigers defense. The Demons totaled 95 net yards, with 25 of those coming on a successful fake punt.



For the first time since Oct. 30, 1982, LSU held an opponent to negative rushing yards.



Starting Demons quarterback Brad Henderson finished 16-of-26 passing for 74 yards and an interception

.

"I had fun," said Henderson; we all had fun. We came in with a positive attitude. We came to win. I give credit to the LSU defense. We should've, made a lot more plays on our end to keep them off the field.

by Ed Staton

