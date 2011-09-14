Chicago Bears v. New Orleans Saints:: Urlacher Play? Experts Say

According to the Chicago Tribune, Brian Urlacher left the Chicago Bears on Tuesday for a family emergency in Arizona concerning his mother. Urlacher is expecting to be away for several days but it is uncertain if he will play against the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints hope to take advantage of home field. The Saints’ past three loses to Chicago has occurred in Soldier Field.

What they are saying?

Chicago @ New Orleans - Chicago came storming out of the gates in Week One, dismantling a strong Atlanta team who had no answers for the Mike Martz directed offense. Jay Cutler and Matt Forte looked impressive, as did Brian Urlacher and the Bears D. “Da Bears” face an even tougher matchup in Week Two, however, with the Saints looking to bounce back from a tough Week One loss to Green Bay. Look for Drew Brees and the high flying Saints, even minus top WR Marques Colston (arm) to prevail against a surprisingly strong Bears team. Saints win.

Our Home Town

Excerpts from BleacherReport:

Game of the Week: Bears at Saints

The Monsters of the Midway are coming off a rewarding 30-12 romp of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Ignited by the play of Matt Forte (who posted 68 yards rushing, 90 yards receiving and a touchdown), Brian Urlacher (10 tackles, an interception and a fumble return for touchdown) and Jay Cutler (22-for-32, 312 yards, two touchdowns and a 107.8 QB rating)”

“Offensively, the Saints had their way with one of the more intimidating defensive units in the league (save for Mark Ingram's stuff at the goal line as time expired) as Drew Brees tossed for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately for New Orleans, they will be without lead receiver Marques Colstonfor the next month with a broken collarbone.”

Add this to the already iffy status of Lance Moore and suddenly the dynamic aerial attack of Sean Payton is surrounded in doubt.

For the Saints, establishing the run game will be paramount. The combo of Ingram andPierre Thomas was relatively effective against the Packers, but the two will need to be more assertive in short-yardage situations for the Saints to come out on top. Darren Sproles had a solid debut in the passing game for New Orleans, snagging seven receptions for 75 yards and instantly erasing the memory and headache of Reggie Bush.

From SB Nation

New Orleans Saints (LW: 2): QB Drew Brees looked terrific but it came at the hands of the Packers, who were better last Thursday night. The Saints will be fine if they play like they did last week. Unfortunately, the Packers are on another level right now.

(Visit Louisiana Sports t\Talk.com to order you Matt Ingram jerseys and LSU/Oregon game shirts).

