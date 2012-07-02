Boycott NOLA.com called to make Sometimes Picayune listen

July is one of the hottest months of the year in New Orleans and it’s time to turn up the heat on the management of the newly disfigured SomeTimes Picayune. Their insistence that they will reduce daily print editions of the TP and herd us like cattle to their cookie cutter website, regardless of what their public desires, can spark a real revolt against an uncaring and arrogant media conglomerate .

Therefore, Boycott Nola.com and other outraged and determined citizens call on the people of Greater New Orleans to Declare Our Independence from the Newhouse/Advance media cartel by boycotting the SomeTimes Picayune website Nola.com from Independence Day until July 31st.

By declaring our independence from Nola.com we will deprive the Newhouse/Advance regime of what they want more than anything: an obedient, compliant online audience, online profits and online advertising revenue.

If we all turn our backs on Nola.com starting on the 4th of July, eventually Dick Mathews and the conglomerate backing him will need to re-evaluate their stance and either relent or sell. But they’ve made it clear that they’ll only reconsider if and when their website is readerless and worthless, like our opinions are to them.

So, if New Orleans really wants to make Advance/Newhouse Publishing atone for needlessly wrecking the SomeTimes Picayune by turning it into half a newspaper thrice-weekly, this boycott is really a great way to do it, and this is how it will work:

Boycott Nola.com. Don't click on it, don't visit it, don't go there, and don't share posts from there via social media or anywhere online. And, don’t advertise with them.

It’s that simple, and it’s that effective, because we the people have numerous outstanding local, regional and national alternatives to choose from for our online news, opinion and information.

We are not dependent on these media vultures and their website. We don’t need them. In fact, the opposite is true. They need us …to go to their website, to make more money for them, to further degrade the quality of the news coverage we get, so they can make even more money. They’re counting on us being sheep. Let’s disappoint them. Then, maybe we can have our daily newspaper once again.

For more information, links to like-minded groups and updates visit the boycott nola.com facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/BoycottNolacom .



-sid arroyo

The above is the opinion of columnist Sid Arroyo and not of the owners and publishers of Bayoubuzz.com

"The reality is media has to change. We are experiencing a time of adjustment as we figure out how to handle the new reality of life in the internet age. There are a number of questions that still have yet to be answered (and maybe even a few yet to be asked)."

