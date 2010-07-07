  • You are here:  
Wednesday, 07 July 2010 16:37

BP Oil Found Again In Lake Pontchartrain

New Orleans, Louisiana sits between (and below...


BP oil Tar Balls were found in Lake Ponchartrain again today as well  as  other locations along the coast of Louisiana;

The below is a situational awareness report of oil impacted areas led by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana Army National Guard and local governments.



Note: The information in this report has been forwarded to the federal incident command post in Houma, which is composed of U.S. Coast Guard and BP officials. This report consists of newly impacted areas, and does not serve as a comprehensive listing of impacted areas.

Oil Sightings Report July 7, 2010

Jefferson Parish:
Sighting: Tar balls located 1mile SE of Grand Isle
Date: 7 JUL 10

Lafourche Parish:
Sighting: Numerous tar balls covering a 1000 feet wide by 1 mile long area located 1.4 miles W of Northwest Island in Timbalier Bay.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Orleans Parish:
Sighting: Tar balls in the marsh located in Goose Pond Bayou.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Plaquemines Parish:
Sighting: Oil sheen with tar balls located in Black Bay 1 mile NE of Bayou Lost.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Tar balls located in Black Bay near Jessies Island.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Tar balls located in Black Bay between Lonesome Island and Snake Island.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil located at the Mouth of Lonesome Bayou
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil located in Pilot Bayou.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil located in Straight Bayou.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Large amount of oil located N of Burrword Bayou
Date: 7 Jul 10

St. Tammany Parish:
Sighting: Tar balls in the marsh and the water located in the Rigolets Pass .5 miles E of Stump Bayou.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Tar balls located in Lake Pontchartrain .5 miles S of Olimpic Beach.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Terrebonne Parish:
Sighting: Tar balls located on the NW side of Isle Dernieres
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil located in marsh on the NW side of Oak Bayou
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil sheen with tar balls 2 miles in Diameter located in the middle of Terrebonne Bay
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Numerous oil patches mile off the W end of Timbalier Island
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil impacting the marsh on the S middle of West Timbalier Island
Date: 7 Jul 10

Sighting: Oil impacting the marsh on the SE side of West Timbalier Island.
Date: 7 Jul 10

Vermilion Parish:
Sighting: Sheen with tar balls located SW of Vermilion Bay
Date: 7 Jul 10

