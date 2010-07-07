BP Oil Found Again In Lake Pontchartrain



Note: The information in this report has been forwarded to the federal incident command post in Houma, which is composed of U.S. Coast Guard and BP officials. This report consists of newly impacted areas, and does not serve as a comprehensive listing of impacted areas.



Oil Sightings Report July 7, 2010



Jefferson Parish:

Sighting: Tar balls located 1mile SE of Grand Isle

Date: 7 JUL 10



Lafourche Parish:

Sighting: Numerous tar balls covering a 1000 feet wide by 1 mile long area located 1.4 miles W of Northwest Island in Timbalier Bay.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Orleans Parish:

Sighting: Tar balls in the marsh located in Goose Pond Bayou.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Plaquemines Parish:

Sighting: Oil sheen with tar balls located in Black Bay 1 mile NE of Bayou Lost.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Tar balls located in Black Bay near Jessies Island.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Tar balls located in Black Bay between Lonesome Island and Snake Island.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil located at the Mouth of Lonesome Bayou

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil located in Pilot Bayou.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil located in Straight Bayou.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Large amount of oil located N of Burrword Bayou

Date: 7 Jul 10



St. Tammany Parish:

Sighting: Tar balls in the marsh and the water located in the Rigolets Pass .5 miles E of Stump Bayou.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Tar balls located in Lake Pontchartrain .5 miles S of Olimpic Beach.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Terrebonne Parish:

Sighting: Tar balls located on the NW side of Isle Dernieres

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil located in marsh on the NW side of Oak Bayou

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil sheen with tar balls 2 miles in Diameter located in the middle of Terrebonne Bay

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Numerous oil patches mile off the W end of Timbalier Island

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil impacting the marsh on the S middle of West Timbalier Island

Date: 7 Jul 10



Sighting: Oil impacting the marsh on the SE side of West Timbalier Island.

Date: 7 Jul 10



Vermilion Parish:

Sighting: Sheen with tar balls located SW of Vermilion Bay

Date: 7 Jul 10