  • Ex-New Orleans Saints Reggie Bush, Steve Gleason Making News
Tuesday, 27 September 2011 11:08

Ex-New Orleans Saints Reggie Bush, Steve Gleason Making News

Reggie Bush was acquired by the Dolphins because of his big-play ability. For the second week in a row, that ability remained unused potential.  The Miami Herald reported Bush's most noteworthy contributions to the Dolphins' 17-16 loss to the Browns on Sunday were his pair of fumbles. He rushed for 24 yards on 11 carries and had one reception for 12 yards. "We're not executing," Bush told the Herald. "We're not making plays." Bush was abused when he tried to run inside Sunday. Dolphins coaches ran one toss sweep to isolate Bush's speed, but the play was snuffed out by the Browns. This is the second frustrating performance in a row by Bush."

The Saints held a special ceremony on Monday for former Saints safety Steve Gleason as he battles Lou Gehrig's disease. The team handed him his own Super Bowl ring at an emotional gathering of friends and family...

WWL-TV sports director Jim Henderson's tribute to Gleason on Monday: "Like the win that occurred in the same building five years ago earlier to the day, Sunday's win over the Texans will long be remembered for its conclusion, but will be remembered even longer for its preamble.

"The play of our heroes will fade under the unrelenting glare of time and the ravages of illness that often accompany it. But what those heroes stood for will not even when they no longer stand without difficulty,

"Steve Gleason's shadow has shrunk under the weight if ALS, and yet it grows longer with each day life permits him.

"Drew Brees invited Steve to lean on him as the ceremonial team captain -- and he had to. In many ways, anyone who played with Steve, who watched him during his prime, who knew him as a neighbor, or who embraced him from every corner of the Superdome Sunday, will forever lean on him. Because we want to. Because at some points in our lives, we need to.

"We will summon an uncommon strength to face an uncommon foe as he faces one of the least common and most violent challenges life can out in our path.

"He meets it head on as he did for so many years as the wedge-buster on kicking teams...history will judge at what price. As a player he was usually amongst the smallest on the field. Sunday, on the floor of the Superdome, he looked to be a boy amongst even the smallest of men in uniform.

"And yet he towered above them all.

"Lou Gehrig's disease has shrunk his body but expanded his heart. Just as Katrina shrank New Orleans' footprint, but expanded the true meaning of the city's imprint on us all.

"In the city that care forgot we must never forget to care about the things, the people, their value and what they mean to us all.

"We must never forget Steve Gleason."

by Ed Staton

Steve Gleason Gave New OrleansSaints Spark, Gives ALS His Life's Work by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
