Dardenne's, Nungesser's First Acts If Voted Louisiana Lt. Governor

Nungesser, current President of Plaquemines Parish indicated that he would focus upon the budget, restructure the taxes in the state and help build the coastline. Dardenne focused upon workforce training and education for the purpose of getting jobs.

Here is a rough summary of their comments. For more accuracy, please watch the debate:

Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser:

To put a team of businesses together and look at the state budget. We need to take the budget out of the political process as I have done in Plaquesmines Parish and have businesses take parts of the budget and come back with real sense cuts and cost savings across the board. We need to do that and as a team effort take it back to the legislature and say this is what we need to do. We need to restructure the taxes in Louisiana to make it more attractive. I recently got a letter from FEMA to allow us to lower our storm surge models. I will see that this is done across the coast and make sure we change the permitting process so we live long enough to see our coast line be built. We’ve got to save our coast line.

Dardenne

We’ve seen some very dramtic improvements in terms of our workfrce training during the past four yers and I give this administration a lot of credit for that, but we have not done everything that we need to do.



The first thing I would do would be to focus on higher education across the gambit in Louisisiana and that includes the Louisiana and technical college system. I authored the legislation creating that system several years ago and the purpose of that was to create real jobs for people who were not going to get four year degrees. We have not advanced that process as quickly as we should to create real world jobs for people who can go out and get two year degrees or some type of technical training and actually get a job. So, I would meld what we are doing in workforce training with the rethinking of what we are doing in higher education to make sure we are spending dollars wisely. There is an awful lot of duplication in higher education. It has been the topic for discussion but not a lot of action.















