California gets Louisiana Bridges, Jindal gets high-paid politico



As it turns out, the legislation was broadly written and would result in the loss of $100 million in revenue for the state instead of the $1 million originally thought.

Well, it didn’t take long for another state to see the talents possessed by Bridges. She has been named the executive director of the California State Board of Equalization, an elected body that administers sales and use taxes in the state and hears business and income tax appeals.

So much for keeping the best and brightest in Louisiana.

Bridges has been replaced at the Department of Revenue by former state Rep. Jane Smith of Bossier City, who, ironically, was the author of the legislation that resulted in Bridges being booted from her post.

And in what has become a common practice of the Jindal administration, the governor has appointed former House Speaker Joe Salter of Florien in Sabine Parish to the position of Undersecretary for Management and Finance in the Secretary of State’s office.

Salter was serving as director of governmental relations at the Department of Education, where he was paid $125,000 a year. He will take a pay cut since his new position pays $115,000 a year.

However, the person he replaced in the Secretary of State’s office was only paid a $61,500 annual salary.

The common practice of which we speak is, of course, the governor appointing former legislators, who were his friends, to high-paying state jobs.

by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

What did Sen. David Vitter, Mitch Landrieu, President Obama and others say after the Supreme Court Decision? Click and tell us your opinion.



